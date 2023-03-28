Close
How To Watch The Red Rocks At Regionals

Mar 28, 2023, 8:57 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – After a weekend off, Utah gymnastics will be heading to Los Angeles to compete at Regionals with the hope of making their 47th consecutive appearance at Nationals later in April.

The Red Rocks are a bastion of college gymnastics, currently being the only team to have made every postseason competition since they began in 1976. In those 46 appearances, Utah has never placed lower than 10th.

Utah also boasts 10 National Championships, and sellout crowds making them one of the most dominant sports teams in the entire country.

 

How To Watch The Red Rocks

Coming off of their third-straight Pac-12 Title, the No. 5 Red Rocks will be in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 30 competing against No. 12 Auburn, Southern Utah, and Washinton. No. 4 UCLA, No. 13 Missouri, Stanford and either BYU/Boise State will also compete in the L.A. Regional.

The Schedule

Wednesday, March 29, 3:00 p.m. MT: BYU and Boise State compete in the first-round play-in.

Thursday, March 30, 3:00 p.m. MT: No. 5 Utah, No. 12 Auburn, SUU, UW compete in the first session of the second round.

Thursday, March 30, 8:00 p.m. MT: No. 4 UCLA, No. 13 Missouri, Stanford, BYU/BSU compete in the second session of the second round.

*The top two teams from each session in round two will advance to the final round of the L.A. Regional.

 

Saturday, April 1, 6:00 p.m. MT: Top 2 from session one and Top 2 from session two (TBD) will compete in L.A. Regional Final.

The top two teams from the L.A. Regional will advance to Nationals being held in Dallas, Texas April 13 and 15.

All of the L.A. Regional meets will be broadcast on ESPN + with Bart Connor and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

