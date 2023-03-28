BREAKING: Two buried, one injured in Morgan County avalanche

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Two people were rescued after being buried in an avalanche Tuesday afternoon.

According to Morgan County fire officials, seven people were joyriding on two snowcats when one of the snowcats was caught in an avalanche. The avalanche buried and overturned the snowcat with two people inside.

One person was able to dig themselves out. Search and rescue teams responded to the snowcat in Morgan County and spent 90 minutes digging out the other person.

That rescued individual was flown to the University of Utah Hospital with leg injuries.

Chopper 5 flew over the area and video from the scene showed efforts to dig out an individual and lift them on a stretcher.