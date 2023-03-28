Close
Weather Forecast For BYU Spring Game From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

Mar 28, 2023, 2:29 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah – BYU football spring practices have dealt with harsh winter conditions.

The Cougars have completed three weeks of practices primarily indoors due to the winter weather. Coming up on Friday, March 31, they plan to go outside for the return of the spring game at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It’s the first BYU spring game since 2019 and is a free event for fans to attend.

The big question for the spring game is, how will the weather look on Friday?

Weather forecast for the 2023 BYU Spring Game

For questions like this, we turn to the expert. KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank provided a forecast for Friday’s game in Provo that kicks off at 3 p.m. (MT) on BYUtv. From Eubank’s forecast, it doesn’t appear that he will be breaking out the white suit for Friday afternoon.

“We have a storm system coming in Wednesday night. It will start out as some rain and then flip to snow overnight and then it will continue to snow through the day on Thursday,” wrote Eubank. “The storm should taper off overnight Thursday into Friday morning with some lingering mountain snow Friday morning. Provo will actually be in the mid-40s on Friday, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. So the trick is…can they get the field cleared of snow for the Friday game? If they do, it’s going to be a cold spring football game, but it looks like stormy weather will not be a factor.”

No stormy weather? Sounds good to me. Bring on some football on Friday afternoon at LES.

Listen to KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) at Noon on Friday for a spring football special. Then we will have coverage inside LES here on KSLsports.com and the KSL Sports social media channels.

You can catch Kevin Eubank and the KSL Weather team on KSL 5 TV.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

