Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Ute Trying Out For WWE

Mar 28, 2023, 3:27 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Ute offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni is in the process of trying out for the WWE event, WrestleMania, that will be held in April in Los Angeles.

Olaseni is part of a slew of current and former college athletes trying out for a role in the upcoming event according to an article published by ESPN.

WWE is trying out 26 women and 24 men through the week to see if they will offer them a contract and Olaseni’s name happens to be one of them. Olaseni was recently seen last week in Salt Lake City cheering former teammates on as they competed in Utah’s Pro Day.

Bam Olaseni At Utah

The 6’8″ and 330 lbs. London, England native came to the Utes in 2019 via Garden City Community College to much excitement. Unfortunately, it took Olaseni longer than most expected to get his feet under him and make an impact for Utah.

While 2020 was not a great year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and stalled a lot of athletes’ development, the opposite could be said for Olaseni. The extra year was exactly what the offensive tackle needed, and he flourished in Utah’s magical 2021 season seeing action in all 14 games and starting 11 at left tackle.

Helping to propel the Utes to their first-ever Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance, Olaseni also started to turn some heads in the NFL.

The talented left tackle signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Raiders after the 2022 NFL Draft. Olaseni was later cut in September of 2022 and doesn’t appear to have found a new NFL landing spot.

WrestleMania is set to take place later this week on April 1 and 2 in Los Angeles. No word yet on whether Olaseni will be one of the chosen to compete.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Sign Croatian Forward Luka Šamanić To 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz announced the signing of Croatian Forward Luka Šamanić to a ten-day contract. Šamanić last played in the NBA G League.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

This Day In Utah Sports History: Utah Utes Advance To National Championship Game

On March 28, 1998, the Utah Runnin' Utes dethroned No. 1 North Carolina in the Final Four to advance to the NCAA National Championship. 
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Weather Forecast For BYU Spring Game From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

What is the weather looking like for Friday's BYU Spring Game?
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

How To Watch The Red Rocks At Regionals

Utah gymnastics is heading to Los Angeles to compete at Regionals with the hope of making their 47th consecutive appearance at Nationals.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kessler’s Big Night Not Enough As Jazz Lose To Suns

Walker Kessler had another big night blocking seven shots, but it wasn't enough as Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns 117-103. 
2 days ago
KSL Sports

Jazz Losing Streak Climbs To Four After Falling To Phoenix Suns

The Utah Jazz dropped their fourth straight game falling to the Phoenix Suns 117-103 at Vivint Arena on Monday night.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Former Ute Trying Out For WWE