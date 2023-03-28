Former Ute Trying Out For WWE

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Ute offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni is in the process of trying out for the WWE event, WrestleMania, that will be held in April in Los Angeles.

Olaseni is part of a slew of current and former college athletes trying out for a role in the upcoming event according to an article published by ESPN.

WWE is trying out 26 women and 24 men through the week to see if they will offer them a contract and Olaseni’s name happens to be one of them. Olaseni was recently seen last week in Salt Lake City cheering former teammates on as they competed in Utah’s Pro Day.

“From the time he arrived on campus until the rose bowl his progress is truly impressive.” @coachjharding on @BamideleOlaseni Read: https://t.co/eshW2P9Fkp — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) May 1, 2022

Bam Olaseni At Utah

The 6’8″ and 330 lbs. London, England native came to the Utes in 2019 via Garden City Community College to much excitement. Unfortunately, it took Olaseni longer than most expected to get his feet under him and make an impact for Utah.

While 2020 was not a great year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and stalled a lot of athletes’ development, the opposite could be said for Olaseni. The extra year was exactly what the offensive tackle needed, and he flourished in Utah’s magical 2021 season seeing action in all 14 games and starting 11 at left tackle.

Helping to propel the Utes to their first-ever Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance, Olaseni also started to turn some heads in the NFL.

The talented left tackle signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Raiders after the 2022 NFL Draft. Olaseni was later cut in September of 2022 and doesn’t appear to have found a new NFL landing spot.

WrestleMania is set to take place later this week on April 1 and 2 in Los Angeles. No word yet on whether Olaseni will be one of the chosen to compete.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

