Utah Jazz Sign Croatian Forward Luka Šamanić To 10-Day Contract

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced the signing of Croatian Forward Luka Samanic to a ten-day contract on Tuesday.

Samanic last played in the NBA G League for the Maine Celtics.

Samanic was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

In 36 games with San Antonio, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds.

We have signed Luka Šamanić to a 10-day contract ✍️ 📓 https://t.co/zp1FzibLRh#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 28, 2023

In 27 games with the G League’s Maine Celtics, Samanic averaged 22.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Brantley Not Returning To Jazz

After falling to the Suns, Jarrell Brantley was seen saying goodbye to his Jazz teammates as he left the locker room.

Deseret News writer Sarah Todd reported that the team had decided not to bring back the forward on a second 10-day contract, ending his latest stint with the Jazz after just four games.

Jazz center Damian Jones knows the difficulties of trying to carve out an NBA career playing one 10-day contract to the next having signed four short-team deals during his six-year NBA career.

Difficult to see the business side of the NBA with Ochai Agbaji and Damian Jones saying goodbye to Jarrell Brantley as he leaves the Jazz locker room for the last time this season. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 28, 2023

“It’s tough, just trying to play your best basketball in the time given,” Jones said. “I felt like Jarrell did his thing when he got in and I’m just hoping for the best because it’s all about opportunity.”

Jones successfully escaped the world of 10-day contracts after signing a multi-year deal with Los Angeles before he was traded to the Jazz. Though Jones isn’t making huge money by league standards, he has a player option with the Jazz next season.

“Being able to be in that position, yeah, it’s good,” Jones said. “Especially when you haven’t had the year that you wanted.”

Jones will be owed $2.5 if he opts to return to the Jazz next season.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want to stay caught up with every Utah Jazz signing or Luka Samanic? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.