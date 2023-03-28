Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

What we know about the Nashville shooter Audrey Hale

Mar 28, 2023, 3:48 PM
A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. o...
A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis)
(AP Photo/John Amis)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former Covenant School student who killed six people at the school Monday, carefully planned the attack, according to officials.

Hale’s parents, who lived with the shooter, said Hale was under a doctor’s care for an “emotional disorder,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference Tuesday.

The shooter had various writings and maps of the school, as well as drawings of how to enter, Drake said.

We know that Hale left home Monday morning with a red bag and that Hale’s mother did not know weapons were inside, Drake said.

Authorities continue to work to answer questions about who Hale was and the motive behind the school shooting. While the shooter’s gender identity is unclear, police told CNN Hale was assigned female at birth and that Hale used “male pronouns” on social media.

The shooter sent a message to a former classmate before the shooting

Less than 20 minutes before the shooting, Hale sent an eerie Instagram message to Averianna Patton, a former basketball teammate who told CNN’s Don Lemon she’s “still trying to process it all.”

“I knew her well when we were kids,” Patton told Lemon on “CNN This Morning” Tuesday. Patton, now a Nashville radio host, said she hasn’t had a relationship with the suspect since they were children and has only ever referred to Hale as Audrey or “she.”

“I didn’t know the adult … I don’t know that side of her,” Patton told Lemon when asked about the suspect.

Patton said she received the Instagram message at 9:57 a.m., which read, “One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen,” according to screen grabs sent to CNN affiliate WTVF.

Patton said she was not sure why Hale reached out. “I’m asking God the same question,” Patton told Lemon.

Hale graduated from a Nashville art college

Hale graduated from Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville last year, the school’s president confirmed to CNN. A LinkedIn profile says Hale worked as a freelance graphic designer and a part-time grocery shopper.

An online portfolio that appears to show a collection of Hale’s work includes images of professional logos, cartoon animals and an apparent self-portrait. One image included the phrase, “To Be A Kid (forever and ever).”

Hale won “Most Improved” and “Class Participation” awards from Nossi, according to web posts by the college.

A former vice president of the college, Byron Edwards, described Hale as, “… the sweetest little thing. I’m just shocked. My wife and I have been crying all day about it,” adding that Hale “was really shy and really good.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Many experts are concerned that the formula shortage of 2022 could easily happen again. (Brandon Be...
Jen Christensen

FDA sketches out plan to bolster fragile US infant formula supply management

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday its initial strategy to boost and strengthen the management of the country's supply of infant formula.
17 hours ago
Cherry blossoms bloom on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on March 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. This...
Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer after prison release

A U.S. Senate staffer remained hospitalized Tuesday after police say he was attacked leaving a restaurant in Washington this weekend by a man who had been released from federal prison a day earlier.
17 hours ago
Nashville school shooting...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Quick actions of Nashville officers saved lives, former Utah chiefs say

The officers who stopped an active shooter at a Nashville elementary school on Monday did exactly what they were supposed to do.
17 hours ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the MockCon event at University Chapel ...
Jill Colvin and Eric Tucker

AP Sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury

A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury in the federal probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.
17 hours ago
Pepsi has changed its logo over the years. Mandatory Credit: PepsiCo, Inc....
Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Pepsi has a new logo

Pepsi on Tuesday unveiled a new logo and branding that will roll out in North America this fall and globally next year.
17 hours ago
(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/YouTube)...
Eric Levenson, Melissa Alonso and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

Nashville police release bodycam footage of police shooting school attacker

The Metro Nashville Police Department released body-camera footage Tuesday from the two officers who rushed into the Covenant School on Monday and fatally shot the mass shooter.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
What we know about the Nashville shooter Audrey Hale