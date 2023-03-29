Close
West Valley City home heavily damaged by fire

Mar 28, 2023, 8:17 PM | Updated: 8:49 pm
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City home suffered significant damage Tuesday after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Battalion Chief Jed Peters with the West Valley City Fire Department said it started when the family was cooking with oil on the stovetop. When they evacuated, Peters said the family left the doors open, which let in a breeze, making the fire grow.

When crews finally arrived on scene, the first story of the home was fully involved.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the first level, but there was significant damage — more than $200,000 worth.

Peters said all six family members, including their dog, were able to evacuate safely and with no injuries.

Because of the severity of the damage, the family will be displaced for “quite some time.”

