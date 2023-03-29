Close
CRIME

Man arrested after stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from SLC airport store

Mar 28, 2023, 8:43 PM
(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene....
(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene.
(FILE)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old man accused of stealing nearly $4,100 worth of merchandise from a store inside the Salt Lake City International Airport has been arrested.

The man, identified as Alai H. Harb, allegedly stole from the Salt Lake City Dufry Shopping store on several different occasions.

The first incident occurred Feb. 15, when police say Harb walked into the store, located in the A concourse, and stole seven boxes of perfume — valued at approximately $1,250.

The second incident occurred a few weeks later on March 14. That day, he stole 13 boxes of perfume and a pair of sunglasses — valued at approximately $2,000.

On March 26, he stole seven more boxes of perfume — worth approximately $900.

While conducting their investigation, airport police officers identified the suspect as Alai H. Harb.

“In all three alleged thefts, officers determined Harb was a ticketed and confirmed airline passenger,” read a Tuesday press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

A few days later, on March 28, officers learned Harb would be traveling through the SLC airport. A plan was put in place and Harb was safely taken into custody.

Police said Harb was found to be in possession of a prescription pill bottle in the name of someone else at the time of his arrest.

“The pills inside the container also did not match the prescription label,” the release stated.

A follow-up investigation is currently underway.

“Due to Harb’s criminal history, he was eligible for theft enhancements under Utah state law.”

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of:

  • one count of felony retail theft
  • two counts of felony retail theft
  • one count of possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog
  • multiple warrants

