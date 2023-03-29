Salt Lake City Stars Fall In First Round Of G League Playoffs To Sioux Falls Skyforce

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars matched up with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs on Tuesday.

The Stars dominated the Austin Spurs in their final game of the regular season on Thursday, March 23.

The winner of the game will go on to face the No. 1 seed Stockton Kings in the second round.

First Half

Frank Jackson opened up scoring for the Stars with a mid-range jumpshot.

It was a lot of offense early on. Good shooting from deep gave Sioux Falls an early advantage.

Skyforce center Orlando Robinson came out of the gates hot. He scored 12 points on 5/6 shooting.

Clear the LANE! Orlando Robinson is off to a hot start with 12 points 😤 @SFSkyforce Watch the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/OHi8nSNzPI — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 29, 2023

Frank Jackson and Micah Potter combined for 18 of Salt Lake City’s points.

At the end of the first quarter, Sioux Fall’s Mychal Mulder converted on a four-point play.

COUNT THE BASKET 🤯 Mychal Mulder completes the 4-Point play to extend the @SFSkyforce lead! Watch the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/kYIwILWeBx — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 29, 2023

Micah Potter went on a run in the second quarter.

He made shots from behind the arc and then showed he can make an impact in the paint as well.

Micah Potter puts on a SHOW with the SLAM 🔨 @slcstars Watch the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/WzHwkEtFOl — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 29, 2023

The Skyforce made 5 more threes than the Stars in the first half.

Tyler Cook threw down a slam to cut the Sioux Fall lead to eight, 69-61.

Tyler Cook 🤯 The @slcstars close out the half with a bang cutting the lead to single digits! Catch the second half action of the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/KsjJdSXeIM — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 29, 2023

Second Half

The Stars played well in the second half but couldn’t ever take the lead.

They closed the lead down to as low as three. UAB answered each shot with own of their own.

Christian Vital from WAY downtown 💦 @slcstars continue to close the gap! Catch the second half of the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/25jAn9tCYo — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 29, 2023

The Salt Lake City frontcourt took control in the second half.

Micah Potter and Tyler Cook combined for 34 points through three quarters.

The Stars trailed by ten going into the fourth, 94-84.

12 left in this contest pic.twitter.com/n6kGYgOuLS — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) March 29, 2023

Salt Lake City was able to drop the lead all the way down to 2 after a massive run.

An acrobatic layup from Isaiah Miller sparked a reaction from the Utah crowd.

Isaiah Miller with the shifty handles through traffic 🫡 @slcstars Watch the last 5 minutes of the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/NHA05YjT1J — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 29, 2023

The Skyforce answered with a run of their own to regain a comfortable lead.

😡 30 PTS

😡 15 REBOUNDS@lamon_legend WILL NOT BE DENIED pic.twitter.com/JMjc76k16V — Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) March 29, 2023

Sioux Falls takes the win in Salt Lake City, 115-107.

