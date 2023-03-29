Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Salt Lake City Stars Fall In First Round Of G League Playoffs To Sioux Falls Skyforce

Mar 28, 2023, 9:41 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars matched up with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

The Stars dominated the Austin Spurs in their final game of the regular season on Thursday, March 23.

The winner of the game will go on to face the No. 1 seed Stockton Kings in the second round.

First Half

Frank Jackson opened up scoring for the Stars with a mid-range jumpshot.

It was a lot of offense early on. Good shooting from deep gave Sioux Falls an early advantage.

Skyforce center Orlando Robinson came out of the gates hot. He scored 12 points on 5/6 shooting.

Frank Jackson and Micah Potter combined for 18 of Salt Lake City’s points.

At the end of the first quarter, Sioux Fall’s Mychal Mulder converted on a four-point play.

Micah Potter went on a run in the second quarter.

He made shots from behind the arc and then showed he can make an impact in the paint as well.

The Skyforce made 5 more threes than the Stars in the first half.

Tyler Cook threw down a slam to cut the Sioux Fall lead to eight, 69-61.

Second Half

The Stars played well in the second half but couldn’t ever take the lead.

They closed the lead down to as low as three. UAB answered each shot with own of their own.

The Salt Lake City frontcourt took control in the second half.

Micah Potter and Tyler Cook combined for 34 points through three quarters.

The Stars trailed by ten going into the fourth, 94-84.

Salt Lake City was able to drop the lead all the way down to 2 after a massive run.

An acrobatic layup from Isaiah Miller sparked a reaction from the Utah crowd.

The Skyforce answered with a run of their own to regain a comfortable lead.

Sioux Falls takes the win in Salt Lake City, 115-107.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more analysis like Salt Lake City Stars vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Knocked Out Of NIT Tournament By UAB Blazers

Utah Valley men's basketball, 28-8, faced off against the UAB Blazers, 28-9, in the NIT Tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham’s Thoughts On Utah’s Spring Ball 3/28/23

Utah football is in spring ball mode and head coach Kyle Whittingham had some thoughts to give the media about week two of spring ball.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Sign Croatian Forward Luka Šamanić To 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz announced the signing of Croatian Forward Luka Šamanić to a ten-day contract. Šamanić last played in the NBA G League.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Former Ute Trying Out For WWE

Former Ute offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni is trying out for the WWE's WrestleMania that will be held in April Los Angeles. 
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

This Day In Utah Sports History: Utah Utes Advance To National Championship Game

On March 28, 1998, the Utah Runnin' Utes dethroned No. 1 North Carolina in the Final Four to advance to the NCAA National Championship. 
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Weather Forecast For BYU Spring Game From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

What is the weather looking like for Friday's BYU Spring Game?
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Salt Lake City Stars Fall In First Round Of G League Playoffs To Sioux Falls Skyforce