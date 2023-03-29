Close
LOCAL NEWS

2 inmates hospitalized after brawl breaks out at Utah State Prison

Mar 29, 2023, 5:42 AM
emergency lights...
FILE (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two inmates are hospitalized after a fight broke out at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

The confrontation occurred in the Bear housing facility, a male general population housing area of the prison, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted said.

Six people were involved in the brawl, two of whom were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured men was airlifted to another hospital, Felsted said.

What caused the altercation remained unknown late Tuesday. The incident is now under investigation by the Utah Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Bureau.

