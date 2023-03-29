LOCAL NEWS
2 inmates hospitalized after brawl breaks out at Utah State Prison
Mar 29, 2023, 5:42 AM
(KSL TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — Two inmates are hospitalized after a fight broke out at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.
The confrontation occurred in the Bear housing facility, a male general population housing area of the prison, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted said.
Six people were involved in the brawl, two of whom were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured men was airlifted to another hospital, Felsted said.
What caused the altercation remained unknown late Tuesday. The incident is now under investigation by the Utah Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Bureau.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces temple groundbreakings (pageviews: 76405)
- How to see the Northern Lights, sighted recently in Utah skies (pageviews: 22066)
- More snow piles up Sunday and it's not over yet (pageviews: 15455)
- DNA analysis of Beethoven's hair reveals health issues, family secret (pageviews: 12156)
- Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna (pageviews: 12014)
- Elk herd returns to SLC golf course after multiple relocation attempts (pageviews: 10654)
- 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed for several hours in Box Elder County (pageviews: 8197)