Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Police: Hoax targets several Utah schools with fake shooting threats

Mar 29, 2023, 10:26 AM | Updated: 1:20 pm
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — First responders were sent to multiple Utah high schools Wednesday due to calls reporting an active shooter, but police have confirmed none of the threats were credible and no students were in danger.

Authorities said they received calls reporting an active shooter at Box Elder, Provo, Ogden, Spanish Fork and West high schools Wednesday morning.

Ogden police responded to the school and cleared it as a precaution. Ogden School District officials said multiple schools were victims of the same hoax on Wednesday.

“We understand the concern of parents,” district officials said. “Please understand the obligation to support law-enforcement response in their precautionary protocol. Please do not come to the school… Students will not be released until police have cleared the building.”

Salt Lake City schools are on spring break this week. SLC police responded to West High and secured the building, adding they have confirmed the threat of an active shooter was unfounded.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers entered the school and did a tactical search. There were no injuries reported and no evidence of any gunfire found,” SLC police said in a statement.

“I am proud of the response from our officers and the Salt Lake City Fire Department,” said Mike Brown, Salt Lake City police chief. “We will do everything we can to identify the person or persons responsible for this unfounded report. These are not pranks or hoaxes; they put our community, including our officers, in danger.”

Provo School District officials said officers responded to the school but no threat was located, and they are preparing to clear the scene. Classes will resume as normal shortly.

“Officers responded immediately, and whilst clearing the school it was learned that at least four other schools within Utah County received similar calls,” Provo police said in a statement. “No verified threats, injuries, or suspicious activity have been found. Officers will continue to
investigate the origin of the call.”

Nebo School District officials said officers swept Spanish Fork High after also receiving a report of an active shooter, but no threat was found.

“All students and faculty are safe,” Nebo spokesperson said. “This was a false report of an active shooter. Police responded quickly and lockdown protocol was immediately put into place. Police have swept the building and have deemed it safe. For parents that want to pick up their students please park in the church parking lot south of the main building on Center Street. Law enforcement will determine when students can be released to their parents.”

Police respond to Spanish Fork High School after receiving reports of an active shooter, which were unfounded. (Madison Swenson/KSL TV) Police respond to Spanish Fork High School after receiving reports of an active shooter, which were unfounded. (Madison Swenson/KSL TV) Police respond to Spanish Fork High School after receiving reports of an active shooter, which were unfounded. (Madison Swenson/KSL TV) Police respond to Spanish Fork High School after receiving reports of an active shooter, which were unfounded. (Madison Swenson/KSL TV)

Box Elder County officials said Box Elder High was put on a brief lockdown while officers investigated the threat. Officers were able to determine there were no actual threats and that the call had originated elsewhere.

Schools hit by hoax nationwide

Multiple schools in Pennsylvania also reported receiving hoax calls about an active shooter on Wednesday. Over two dozen schools were hit by similar hoax calls in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Utah Foster Care)...
Karah Brackin

Study: Utah is best at putting foster kids in safe homes

A study published in March 2023 by the American Enterprise Institute looks nationally at foster care and placing children in safe, stable homes, among other factors. Utah is ranked number one on that list. 
13 hours ago
(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...
Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards

Casey Scott was out and about on a beautiful Wednesday morning, asking drivers which holiday has the best candy and surprising a few of them with free gas cards.
13 hours ago
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Gas leak closes roads in Salt Lake City; authorities investigating

A gas leak has some roads closed in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.
13 hours ago
A sign indicating the Seven Canyons Fountain's water has been turned off stands in front of the fou...
Carter Williams

Seven Canyons Fountain at Liberty Park to become a ‘dry’ art feature

The seven creeks that flow through the Salt Lake Valley are thriving as a result of a record-setting winter within the snowpack basin that fuels all seven of the creeks.
13 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Pa...
Sam Metz

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues with defense

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are continuing to mount their defense about her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist who sued her years later.
13 hours ago
emergency lights...
Cassidy Wixom

2 inmates hospitalized after brawl breaks out at Utah State Prison

Two inmates are hospitalized after a fight broke out at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Police: Hoax targets several Utah schools with fake shooting threats