Police: Hoax targets several Utah schools with fake shooting threats

SALT LAKE CITY — First responders were sent to multiple Utah high schools Wednesday due to calls reporting an active shooter, but police have confirmed none of the threats were credible and no students were in danger.

Authorities said they received calls reporting an active shooter at Box Elder, Provo, Ogden, Spanish Fork and West high schools Wednesday morning.

Ogden police responded to the school and cleared it as a precaution. Ogden School District officials said multiple schools were victims of the same hoax on Wednesday.

“We understand the concern of parents,” district officials said. “Please understand the obligation to support law-enforcement response in their precautionary protocol. Please do not come to the school… Students will not be released until police have cleared the building.”

Salt Lake City schools are on spring break this week. SLC police responded to West High and secured the building, adding they have confirmed the threat of an active shooter was unfounded.

The spokesman for @slcpd told me they responded as if it was a real threat. Everyone is safe, and students are on on a break at West High this week #KSLTV https://t.co/xCMhUqbbfz pic.twitter.com/lYq8kPYjy0 — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) March 29, 2023

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers entered the school and did a tactical search. There were no injuries reported and no evidence of any gunfire found,” SLC police said in a statement.

“I am proud of the response from our officers and the Salt Lake City Fire Department,” said Mike Brown, Salt Lake City police chief. “We will do everything we can to identify the person or persons responsible for this unfounded report. These are not pranks or hoaxes; they put our community, including our officers, in danger.”

Provo School District officials said officers responded to the school but no threat was located, and they are preparing to clear the scene. Classes will resume as normal shortly.

“Officers responded immediately, and whilst clearing the school it was learned that at least four other schools within Utah County received similar calls,” Provo police said in a statement. “No verified threats, injuries, or suspicious activity have been found. Officers will continue to

investigate the origin of the call.”

Nebo School District officials said officers swept Spanish Fork High after also receiving a report of an active shooter, but no threat was found.

“All students and faculty are safe,” Nebo spokesperson said. “This was a false report of an active shooter. Police responded quickly and lockdown protocol was immediately put into place. Police have swept the building and have deemed it safe. For parents that want to pick up their students please park in the church parking lot south of the main building on Center Street. Law enforcement will determine when students can be released to their parents.”

Box Elder County officials said Box Elder High was put on a brief lockdown while officers investigated the threat. Officers were able to determine there were no actual threats and that the call had originated elsewhere.

Schools hit by hoax nationwide

Multiple schools in Pennsylvania also reported receiving hoax calls about an active shooter on Wednesday. Over two dozen schools were hit by similar hoax calls in Massachusetts on Tuesday.