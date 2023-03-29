Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: Kenzie, 15, loves reading fiction; hopes to find her forever family

Mar 29, 2023, 2:01 PM
Shara Park's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — Visiting a salon can be a much-needed escape. It can be a place to relax and make a new friend. While visiting Salon Dante & Day Spa in Sandy, 15-year-old Kenzie did all of the above.

“I like the sparkle red,” Kenzie said while picking out the nail color for her manicure. “The checkers are cute!”

At first, Kenzie was a little shy, but after several minutes of chatting with nail technician Jasmine, she began to talk about some of her favorite things.

“I like watching Vampire Academy or the Vampire Diaries,” she said. “Anything with a wolf. I love wolves.”

Kenzie also enjoys reading fiction, vampire fiction. And yes, she’s read all of the Twilight series.

“Jacob was my favorite,” she said.

Kenzie has lived in foster care since she was 3 years old. At the age of 10, she was adopted, but that didn’t work out and she returned to state custody.

Kenzie said the most difficult part of living in foster care is the unknown.

“Mostly just feeling lost, like you didn’t know where you were going to be next, or if you get kicked out, you don’t know where you’re going to be sleeping the next day,” she said.

Kenzie describes herself as protective. She said she doesn’t often talk about her journey in foster care because she worries her friends won’t understand how difficult it’s been for her.

“Unless they’re in foster care, I don’t think so. They say they understand, but unless you’ve lived it, you don’t.”

Despite one broken adoption, Kenzie still has hope that her forever family is waiting for her.

“I do want to find a family,” she said. “Because I feel like everyone deserves a family; it just has to be the right one.”

Kenzie needs a family that will be patient with her and is willing to stick with her through the hard times. She also needs a home that will support her passions and encourage her dream of becoming a paramedic.

“I just decided I wanted to be a paramedic to help other people,” she said. “I care about people a lot, more than I care about myself.”

To learn more about Kenzie, please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

For more on Salon Dante:

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Wednesday's Child

(KSL TV)...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Manuel, 10, loves climbing; hopes to be adopted by an active, loving family

Manuel, 10, enjoys being active and playing sports. He's been living in foster care for more than five years and says he wants to remember what it feels like to have a loving and supportive family.
15 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Autum, 13, dreams of living on a ranch with loving parents

Autum, 13, has been in foster care for almost a year. She loves ice skating and animals and dreams of living in the country on a ranch. She also hopes to be adopted by loving parents one day.
29 days ago
Wednesday's Children trio...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings want family that will keep them together

At Airborne Trampoline Park in Draper it was only a matter of minutes before siblings Phillippe, Elias, and Lazuli were flipping into foam pits and scaling the trampoline padded walls.
1 month ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Shara Park

Raise the Future chosen as Team Giannis’ beneficiary for NBA All-Star Game

As the NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City approaches, several local charities have been chosen as beneficiaries, including Raise the Future, KSL TV’s Wednesday's Child partner.
2 months ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brothers AJ, William enjoy science, desire to be part of a family

AJ, 11, and William, 13, both enjoy science, but their personalities are quite different. The brothers have been in foster care for five years and desire to feel included and part of a family.
2 months ago
Susan at the GemStudio in Provo. (KSL-TV)...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Susan, 18, wants a family to love, guide her through life

Susan, 18, is preparing to graduate from high school and go off to college. She has been in foster care for three and a half years, but is desperate to be adopted and have a family that will love, guide and support her through life.
3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Wednesday’s Child: Kenzie, 15, loves reading fiction; hopes to find her forever family