Markkanen Out As Jazz Open Road Trip Against Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen when they face the San Antonio Spurs to open their final extended road trip of the season.

The Jazz have lost four straight as they embark on the three-game road swing with stops in San Antonio, Boston, and Brooklyn.

The Spurs have also lost four straight having just returned home from a winless four-game road trip.

Markkanen, Sexton, Clarkson Out Vs. Spurs

After returning from a two-game absence in the Jazz’s loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Markkanen will again miss Wednesday’s game against the Spurs with a left hand contusion.

The All-Star forward struggled to score efficiently against Phoenix finishing with 25 points, but shot just 6-22 from the field.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/29): OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) AVAILABLE – Simone Fontecchio (left foot – turf toe) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain) OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness) OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 29, 2023

The Jazz will also be without Jordan Clarkson who is missing his 11th straight game and Collin Sexton who hasn’t played since the All-Star break.

Simone Fontecchio is returning to the lineup for the Jazz after missing Monday’s game with a turf toe injury.

Spurs Shorthanded Against Jazz

The Spurs will also be missing several key pieces when they host the Jazz in San Antonio.

Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan have all been ruled out prior to Wednesday’s game.

The Spurs currently own the third-worst record in the NBA at 19-56 but have a 2-1 series lead over the Jazz this season.

San Antonio will head back out on the road after hosting the Jazz for a three-game road trip with stops in Golden State, Sacramento, and Phoenix.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs will tip off at 6 pm MT. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

