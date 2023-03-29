Close
Real Salt Lake Boys Academy Teams Volunteer At Community Event

Mar 29, 2023, 1:28 PM
BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The Real Salt Lake Under-17 and Under-15 Boys Academy Teams volunteered at the Granite Education Foundation on Tuesday, March 28.

The teams sorted and packed donations that will be distributed into the community.

A press release from Real Salt Lake read, “The volunteer event is part of the boys’ RISE curriculum. The curriculum is an annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) education the boys participate in. Its purpose is to help the boys better understand the power of their voice and ability to positively impact social and community programs and initiatives.”

The Granite Education Foundation provides food beyond what is provided by school lunches, new clothing, public transportation, and other forms of assistance for kids in the community.

Concerns For RSL Following 4-0 Loss To St. Louis

The concerns for Real Salt Lake are severe. The side, albeit depleted, struggled to put passes together in the attacking third. They looked confused with very little chemistry. Simple passes looked difficult, and heavy touches remained frequent.

The final third was bleak. Very few opportunities were created by Real Salt Lake. There is no creativity, there seems to be no motivation or belief.

Mastroeni said it best in his post-game press conference, “if you score the first goal, you have confidence, you have belief and you double down on what you’re doing. If you concede, now you have a little bit of doubt.”

When Real Salt Lake conceded the opening goal of the game against St. Louis in the 47th minute, doubt ran riot across the faces of those wearing the Claret and Cobalt. Arms raised, shoulders slumped, and heads spinning.

Conceding the opening goal of the game clearly took its toll on Real Salt Lake. Worse yet? Those playing for the crest failed to respond in front of their home fans, on the pitch they know better than anyone.

Real Salt Lake remained stagnant, uncreative, and lacked a sense of urgency. Throughout the opening four games, Real Salt Lake has conceded nine goals while only managing to score three of their own. Two of which came in the opening game of the season.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Real Salt Lake Boys Academy Teams Volunteer At Community Event