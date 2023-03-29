Close
Report: Jazz Part Owner Dwyane Wade Named To Hall Of Fame

Mar 29, 2023, 1:59 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz part owner and NBA legend Dwyane Wade will be named to the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend per reports.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Wade will join one of the greatest classes in Hall Of Fame history.

“Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich are among the finalists who’ve been elected into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Formal announcement will come at Final Four in Houston this weekend.”

Wade, Nowitzki, Gasol, Parker, and Hammon are being elected as players, while Popovich is being inducted as the winningest coach in NBA history.

According to reports, the legendary Spurs coach has rejected previous requests to be named to the Hall of Fame, waiting until San Antonio sports icons Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Parker were all inducted.

The Spurs will be well represented with Popovich, Parker, former assistant coach Hammon, and former forward Gasol all reportedly earning nods.

Wade Named To Hall Of Fame

Wade is considered one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history making his mark on the league as a member of the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his 16-year NBA career, Wade was named to 13 All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams, three All-Defensive teams, won three NBA titles, and was a Finals MVP.

Wade retired with career averages of 22 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 1,047 games.

The superstar guard purchased a minority share of the Jazz in April of 2021 after developing a close friendship with majority owner Ryan Smith.

The former superstar is married to actress and model Gabrielle Union. Wade has four children.

The guard spent two seasons at Marquette before being drafted by the Heat with the fifth overall pick in the vaunted 2003 NBA draft. Since retiring, the future Hall of Famer has become a regular fill-in host on the NBA on TNT.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

