NATIONAL NEWS

West Virginia bans some child marriages in compromise law

Mar 29, 2023, 8:33 PM | Updated: 8:38 pm
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House C...
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
(AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
BY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will no longer allow children under 16 to marry, after the governor signed a compromise bill Wednesday.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice continues allowing children aged 16 and 17 to get married with restrictions. Under the new law, those minors must get parental consent and can’t marry someone more than four years older than them. Existing legal marriages, and those done in other states, are unaffected.

Previously, anyone younger than 16 could have gotten married with a judge’s waiver.

Similar bills to ban child marriage were proposed in recent years but didn’t get traction.

Some Democrats, including the bill’s sponsor, Del. Kayla Young of Kanawha County, had hoped to eliminated child marriage altogether. Some Republicans in the GOP-dominated Legislature spoke about how they or their parents had married before adulthood and argued that state recognition of the relationships helps keep families together.

Young said she had to compromise with her Republican colleagues to secure a minimum age for marriage, and celebrated an aspect of the bill that prohibited large age gaps.

Seven states have set the minimum age for marriage at 18, all since 2018, according to the advocacy group Unchained at Last, which has lobbied for legislation in states to end child marriage calling the practice human rights abuse.

Supporters of such legislation say it reduces domestic violence, unwanted pregnancies and improves the lives of teens.

West Virginia had the highest rate of child marriages among the states in 2014, According to the Pew Research Center. There were around 7 marriages for every child aged 15-17 in West Virginia that year, compared to around 4.6 across the U.S. More recent figures were unavailable.

