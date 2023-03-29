Utah animal shelter warns of possible parasite outbreak in dogs

MURRAY, Utah — The Humane Society of Utah is warning dog owners of a possible parasite outbreak after several of them were found to have Giardia.

Giardiasis, according to a press release from the organization, is a common parasitic infection that can cause diarrhea in dogs. It is caused by an intestinal parasite called Giardia, found in feces-contaminated soil, food and water.

“HSU officials believe the cases are tied to people who visit busy off-leash dog parks and hiking areas,” the release stated.

Dr. Timna Fischbein, medical director at Humane Society of Utah, said, “As the snow melts, much of the pet waste which was hidden by the snow can now expose dogs to Giardia.”

“The cysts are trophozoites protected by an outer shell and shed in the dog’s stool. Cysts can survive in the surrounding environment for months. They are instantly infectious, and just a few ingested cysts can cause infection. A dog can easily get infected by grooming themselves and licking the cysts off their paws,” she said.

Water is the most common way to spread the parasite, so officials encourage dog owners to avoid high-traffic areas, such as dog parks and foothill trials, while they’re muddy and wet.

Some symptoms and precautions to be aware of include:

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, excess foul-smelling gas, decreased appetite, and weight loss.

Seek veterinary care if your pet has diarrhea that is not going away. Diarrhea has different causes and could result in dehydration or other serious problems.

A licensed veterinarian must make a diagnosis and treatment for Giardia infection.

No approved over-the-counter treatment is available for Giardia infection.

Clean and disinfect potentially contaminated items (for example, toys, water bowls and food bowls, pet bedding, floors, dog crates, linens, and towels) regularly for as long as your pet is sick.

If your pet is taking medication, clean and disinfect potentially contaminated items frequently (daily if possible) until a few days after the last dose of medication is given.

Bathe all household pets with pet shampoo following medical treatment to ensure no feces are in the pet’s coat.