Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

3 victims in Box Elder County crash identified

Mar 29, 2023, 3:51 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The three people who died Monday in a multi-vehicle crash in Box Elder County have been identified.

The victims were:

  • Bogdan Jutrznia, 63, of Burlington, Ontario
  • Lewis H. Tarrant, 76, of Seattle, Washington
  • Eileen C. Riordan, 72, of Seattle Washington

Jutrznia and Tarrant died on scene, whereas Riordan succumbed to her injuries later that day in the hospital.

The crash occurred at about noon on March 27.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol say it all started when a semi-truck, pulling a single trailer, did not slow down for traffic near milepost 352 of northbound Interstate 15 and crashed into a Ford passenger car.

“Traffic was slow in the area due to crews clearing a jackknifed semi two miles north from a crash earlier that morning,” read a release on the Department of Public Safety website.

3 killed in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed for several hours in Box Elder County

The Ford was then sent into a Nissan van, which went off the left side of the road. After colliding with the Nissan, the Ford then hit the semi’s trailer.

The initial semi also continued forward, crashing into the back of a semi-truck that was pulling double trailers. The impact pushed the trailer of that second semi into the next lane, where it hit another semi pulling a single trailer.

Tarrant and Riordan, identified as the driver and passenger of the Ford, and Jutrznia, the driver of the first semi, all died as a result of the crash.

“All other injuries were minor and did not require transport,” the release stated.

I-15 was closed in the area for several hours while crews investigated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

Kaho Fiefia, 35, died Saturday following a head-on crash along state Route 202 in Magna....
Dan Rascon

Family finds comfort in music following loss of Utah man in head-on crash

A South Jordan family is in shock and mourning after losing their son and brother in a horrific head-on collision over the weekend in Magna.
3 days ago
(UDOT)...
Madison Swenson and Josh Ellis

3 killed in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed for several hours in Box Elder County

Three people died Monday following a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 15.
3 days ago
A semi truck lost control and ended up in the Weber River Sunday afternoon. (Mountain Green Fire Pr...
Brooke Williams

Semi hauling 72,000 lbs of beer crashes in creek near Weber River

A semi truck lost control and ended up in a creek near the Weber River Sunday afternoon.
4 days ago
Weber head-on collision...
Cary Schwanitz

1 killed in fiery head-on collision in Weber County; 2 dead in crash near Saltair

One person died in a fiery head-on crash on I-15 in the Riverdale area early Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
4 days ago
police lights...
Brooke Williams

Driver crashed into Holiday gas station building Saturday night

A driver crashed their car into a building Saturday night.
5 days ago
A crash on SR 202 late Saturday left at least two dead. (United Police Department)...
Brooke Williams

Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna

Two are dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Magna late Saturday.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
3 victims in Box Elder County crash identified