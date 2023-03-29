3 victims in Box Elder County crash identified

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The three people who died Monday in a multi-vehicle crash in Box Elder County have been identified.

The victims were:

Bogdan Jutrznia, 63, of Burlington, Ontario

Lewis H. Tarrant, 76, of Seattle, Washington

Eileen C. Riordan, 72, of Seattle Washington

Jutrznia and Tarrant died on scene, whereas Riordan succumbed to her injuries later that day in the hospital.

The crash occurred at about noon on March 27.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol say it all started when a semi-truck, pulling a single trailer, did not slow down for traffic near milepost 352 of northbound Interstate 15 and crashed into a Ford passenger car.

“Traffic was slow in the area due to crews clearing a jackknifed semi two miles north from a crash earlier that morning,” read a release on the Department of Public Safety website.

The Ford was then sent into a Nissan van, which went off the left side of the road. After colliding with the Nissan, the Ford then hit the semi’s trailer.

The initial semi also continued forward, crashing into the back of a semi-truck that was pulling double trailers. The impact pushed the trailer of that second semi into the next lane, where it hit another semi pulling a single trailer.

Tarrant and Riordan, identified as the driver and passenger of the Ford, and Jutrznia, the driver of the first semi, all died as a result of the crash.

“All other injuries were minor and did not require transport,” the release stated.

I-15 was closed in the area for several hours while crews investigated.