Remains found in debris of Spanish Fork house fire; work underway to identify victim

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police and fire officials believe they have found the remains of a woman whose Spanish Fork home went up in flames Tuesday.

According to a release from Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS, the remains were found at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“The Utah State Medical Examiner has been notified and will work to positively identify the victim of the house fire,” the release stated.

The fire started at approximately 6:35 a.m. at 1239 S. 2970 East.

“I saw a bunch of smoke coming out of the roof, and then only about ten minutes went by and it started barreling right through the top,” said Porter Black, who lives down the road from the home.

The structure is a twin home. The flames erupted in one of the units.

Spanish Fork spokesman Nick Porter said the first and second floor collapsed into the basement of the unit where the fire sparked.

“That was my main concern. I knew there was an old lady that lived there,” Porter said.

Family members showed up at the scene Tuesday and told firefighters they hadn’t heard from her and couldn’t reach her.

The cause remains under investigation.

Both units are a complete loss.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.