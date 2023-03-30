Close
Talen Horton-Tucker Gets Off To Blistering Start Against Spurs

Mar 29, 2023, 6:37 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SAN ANTONIO – In the opening quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Talen Horton-Tucker scored 16 of the Jazz’s first 20 points.

Utah was missing the production from Lauri Markkanen due to an injury. But, Horton-Tucker stepped up in his absence.

THT scored the first basket of the night for the Jazz with a stepback three.

He made 6 of his first 9 attempts from the field.

Despite Horton-Tucker’s heroics, the game was tied at 20 with five minutes left in the half.

Five Spur players had five or more points in the first quarter.

Utah’s new acquisition Luka Samanic made his Jazz debut against the team who drafted him in 2019.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Sign Croatian Forward Luka Šamanić To 10-Day Contract

Markkanen, Sexton, Clarkson Out Vs. Spurs

The Jazz have lost four straight as they embark on the three-game road swing with stops in San Antonio, Boston, and Brooklyn.

The Spurs have also lost four straight having just returned home from a winless four-game road trip.

After returning from a two-game absence in the Jazz’s loss to Phoenix on Monday,  Markkanen struggled to score efficiently against the Suns. The All-Star forward finished with 25 points but shot 6-22 from the field.

Markkanen will miss Wednesday’s game against the Spurs with a left-hand contusion.

The Jazz will also be without starting guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. Simone Fontecchio is returning to the lineup for the Jazz after missing Monday’s game with a turf toe injury.

Spurs Shorthanded Against Jazz

The Spurs will also be missing several key pieces when they host the Jazz in San Antonio.

Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan will all sit in Wednesday’s game.

The Spurs currently own the third-worst record in the NBA at 19-56 but have a 2-1 series lead over the Jazz this season.

San Antonio will head back out on the road after hosting the Jazz for a three-game road trip with stops in Golden State, Sacramento, and Phoenix.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs will tip off at 6 pm MT. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

