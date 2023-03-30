Utah’s Vietnam veterans honored 50 years after end of war

SALT LAKE CITY — Veterans from around Utah were honored at the Utah Capitol as the U.S. marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

“Roday is a positive day and we are reflecting with love and appreciation for those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Jefferson Burton, Retired Army Major General, former adjutant general of the Utah National Guard said.

“Those who may not have died on the field of battle, suffered the unseen wounds of war, we want you to know we love you and we recognize what you did albeit — maybe a little late.”

The war claimed 58,220 U.S. lives according to U.S. archives. Over 153,000 others were wounded in action with 1,584 soldiers still listed as missing in action and hundreds more prisoners of war. Total deaths in the conflict are believed to be over 1.4 million people.

“It has been my high honor, my high honor, to work with each of you to help improve the lot of our veterans but I ask you to help carry on that battle with our families,” veteran Terry Schow said.