Horton-Tucker Career-High Leads Jazz Over Spurs

Mar 29, 2023, 8:15 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 41 points for the Utah Jazz who beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-117.

The Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton but still easily dismissed the Spurs.

With the win, the Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak.

First Quarter

Talen Horton-Tucker got off to a quick start in San Antonino Scoring 12 of the Jazz first 16 points.

Luka Samanic saw his first minutes for the Jazz, scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds, but committed three fouls in five minutes on the floor.

The Spurs were led by Tre Jones and Keita Bates-Diop who scored six points each.

After one the Jazz led the Spurs 36-33.

Second Quarter

The Jazz climbed out to a 47-40 lead midway through the second quarter holding the Spurs to 4-19 from the three-point line to open the game.

After the Jazz took a 59-52 lead, the Spurs closed the half on a 10-5 run to close the gap to two.

Horton-Tucker upped his scoring total to 27, while the Spurs were led by Devonte Graham with 13.

At the half the Jazz led the Spurs 64-62.

Third Quarter

Horton-Tucker continued to carry the Jazz in the third scoring nine points to bring his total to 36 for the game.

The Jazz led by as many as nine in the quarter, but the Spurs repeatedly found answers when it felt like the game was going to get away from them.

Five Spurs players scored in double-digits led by Bates-Dip and Graham with 15 each.

After three the Jazz led the Spurs 93-88.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 105-90 run to blow the game open.

Horton-Tucker reached his career-high with 41 points with just over two minutes left to play.

Kris Dunn added 15 points off the bench as the Jazz snapped their four-game losing streak.

The Jazz downed the Spurs 128-117.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

