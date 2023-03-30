LOCAL NEWS
Two people injured after being hit by car
Mar 29, 2023, 10:10 PM | Updated: 10:15 pm
(KSL TV)
WEST HAVEN, Utah — Two people were hit by a car and injured in West Haven at 21st and 1100 West.
According to David Reed with Weber Fire District, the two people hit were an adult woman and a child.
Reed did not specify the names or ages of the individuals but said one had moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries.
Both people were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Reed confirmed the driver was cooperating with police.
