Hans Olsen Joins BYU Football Radio Broadcast Team

PROVO, Utah – The KSL Sports Zone’s own Hans Olsen will be the new game analyst for BYU football on the radio.

Olsen, a former BYU and NFL defensive tackle, joins The Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell beginning in 2023. Games can be heard on the over-the-air flagship in Utah, KSL NewsRadio, 102.7 FM, and 1160 AM.

Former BYU wide receiver Mitchell Juergens will continue as the sideline reporter, with Jason Shepherd as pre and postgame studio host.

Hans Olsen on joining the BYU football radio team

“This is such an exciting time in my broadcasting career. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be offered an opportunity to call games for the University I played for,” said Olsen. “There’s no way to properly express my gratitude to Greg Wrubell, Casey Stauffer, and others at BYU that presented me with this opportunity. Also, special thanks to Nate Dowdle and Tanya Vea for allowing me to be a part of the BYU Radio Broadcast while also continuing my daily show on the KSL Sports Zone.

“The timing is right for me. I love doing a daily show with Scotty [Garrard] and Lloyd [Cole] and that won’t change. Our show will continue to deliver honest and fair analysis on the Utes, Cougars, and Aggies. The foundation of the Hans and Scotty show has always been about college football and providing insight on all the Universities in the state that you don’t get anywhere else. This opportunity gives me a chance to experience new things while continuing the show I love.

“My goal in taking this job is to bring the game as I see it to BYU fans. I’ll use my passion for the game to bring energy and deep insight. I’m excited to share the details of the trench! From the beefy Fullback/Hbacks to the walked up safeties showing run support, I love the tough nosed game in the scrum. I love everything about the game.

“I want to make my family, BYU, football fans, and those that believe in me proud. To every passionate, die hard BYU fan out there, just know I’ll put in the work and deliver the best broadcast I can to earn your trust. BYU deserves it.”

Olsen’s career

Olsen played at BYU from 1996-2000. He was part of LaVell Edwards’ last team in the 2000 season. Along with playing for LaVell, Olsen was a teammate on that team to current BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. Olsen was also teammates with BYU assistant coaches Aaron Roderick, Justin Ena, and Jernaro Gilford.

After his playing days concluded, Olsen was a member of the Indianapolis Colts from 2000-2001, playing along the offensive and defensive lines.

Olsen replaces former BYU quarterback Riley Nelson. Nelson was the color analyst for BYU games for the past four seasons. He moved on for personal reasons.

Olsen joins the booth of his alma mater at a historic time. This fall, BYU will be playing games as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

BYU is preparing for its inaugural season in the Big 12

BYU opens the 2023 football season with non-conference play on September 2 against Sam Houston at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Other notable games on BYU’s 2023 schedule include a road game at Arkansas in SEC Country on September 16, the first Big 12 game in BYU’s history on September 23 at Kansas, a road game at former Mountain West rival TCU on October 14, plus league games against Texas Tech, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Last season, BYU finished with an 8-5 record and a victory in the New Mexico Bowl over SMU.

You can catch Hans Olsen on weekdays from Noon-3 p.m. (MT) with Scott Garrard on “Hans & Scotty G.” on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, or the KSL Sports app.

