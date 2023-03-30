Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah’s Backup Quarterback Battle Full Of Intrigue

Mar 30, 2023, 10:03 AM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – What is spring football without a good quarterback battle? While everyone knows who Utah’s QB1 is, there is a lot of intrigue about who could be QB2 and what that might mean for the Utes’ future in 2024.

With starter Cam Rising out of spring practices while recovering from ACL surgery, a lot of reps have been opened up for the guys behind him. Whittingham also revealed in week one the Utes are not focusing those reps so much on Bryson Barnes who has been their backup the past two seasons, but instead really taking time to evaluate the young guys.

Nate Johnson and Brandon Rose who were freshmen for the Utes in 2022 along with incoming freshman Mack Howard will be the primary targets receiving valuable practice reps through the spring for the Utes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

May The Best Man Win

Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Andy Ludwig is excited about the young talent behind Rising, noting they have varying skill sets that make them all great. It will just be a matter of sorting out the pecking order.

“We’re going to put the next best guy in position to be number two, and the third best guy at number three” Ludwig said. “Knowing that competition, it’s a day-in and day-out process. May the best man win. I’m anxious to watch it continue. It was off to a good start, but every day is different.”

Ludwig isn’t the only one seeing some early progress in the QB2 battle. Whittingham in his second interview of spring ball said there is some separation starting to show but not enough to reveal just yet where things are leaning.

“We still have a long way to go and we’re starting to see a little bit of separation,” Whittingham said. “Nothing that is really of comment right now. It’s four practices down, 11 to go, so hopefully as we continue to get deeper into spring ball, we’ll see even more separation in a good way. Guys separating themselves by emerging from the pack. That’s the objective of spring is to get that solidified and if not solidified, a really good start for fall.”

From The Vet’s Perspective

Rising and Barnes have both been repeatedly mentioned by the young guys as helpful sources of information early on in spring while they are taking the majority of the reps. While Rising can’t be out on the field making plays, Barnes can and he has some sage advice for Rose, Johnson, and Howard as they move through practices.

“Just stay relaxed,” Barnes said. “You go in there and you’re tensed up, I mean, you aren’t going to be able to be yourself and play like you’re supposed to. I just tell them to relax, next play mentality and take it one rep at a time. It can be a lot when you are newer coming here. Things are moving fast and it’s easy to kind of let it all fly past you. Take it in, absorb it and move on to the next rep.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryson Barnes (@bryson_barnes10)

Barnes admittedly has enjoyed being the more experienced guy out on the field running the show when his number is called, noting it’s nice to be in a place where he knows what is happening.

“It’s kind of funny to see the same mistakes, or same errors I made when I was about that age and teach them ‘hey, next time you see this look, this is what is going on’,” Barnes said. “That way they can get better as well.”

Nate Johnson’ Perspective Of Spring Ball

Last season, Johnson’s status on the team was elevated from scout team quarterback to QB3 after Ja’Quinden Jackson was moved to running back. The Utes put together a couple of special packages later in the year that utilized Johnson’s speed and smarts out on the field and part of why it worked so well according to Rising was Johnson’s ability to constantly ask questions. Johnson believes he is in a good spot this spring because of that experience last fall.

“It’s been awesome me asking those questions and learning from one of the best here,” Johnson said. “He’s obviously been here three, four years so obviously me asking those questions and getting his perspective has helped a lot.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nate Johnson (@shaboinate3)

Johnson says he’s also seen a lot of growth so far out of Rose who came in the same class as him last year.

“He’s gotten a lot better on and off the field but really on the field,” Johnson said. “I mean, coming from scout to spring ball- he’s been here longer than me, but having him come from scout and seeing him getting those reps and getting comfortable back there. Brandon Rose, he’s slinging it. He’s a really, really good player.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Hans Olsen Joins BYU Football Radio Broadcast Team

KSL Sports' Hans Olsen is joining the booth for BYU football games this fall.
10 hours ago
KSL Sports

MLB Opening Day Offers Clocks, Shift Bans, Ohtani, Judge

Opening day is Thursday and the full slate includes games at Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium.
10 hours ago
KSL Sports

Jazz Beat Spurs, Remain 1.5 Games Back Of Play-In Tournament

The Utah Jazz were down four starters but handled the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs 128-117 thanks to 41 points from Talen Horton-Tucker.
1 day ago
KSL Sports

Horton-Tucker Career-High Leads Jazz Over Spurs

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 41 points for the Utah Jazz who beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-117.
1 day ago
KSL Sports

Jazz Center Udoka Azubuike Puts On First Half Dunking Display

Udoka Azubuike got efficient looks in the first half and finished most of the opportunities off with strong dunks.
1 day ago
KSL Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker Gets Off To Blistering Start Against Spurs

In the opening quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Talen Horton-Tucker scored 16 of the Jazz's first 20 points.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Utah’s Backup Quarterback Battle Full Of Intrigue