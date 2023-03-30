Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah robotics team heading to FTC World Championship

Mar 30, 2023, 10:44 AM | Updated: 10:46 am
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — After nearly a decade of trying, a Utah robotics team is heading to the world championships.

The FIRST Tech Challenge team, named “8641: The Masters,” is based out of Pleasant Grove. It is one of two that will represent Utah at the FTC World Championship in Houston next month.

After nearly 10 years of being a team, The Masters won the state competition, which earned them a coveted spot in the world championship.

High schoolers ranging from 14 to 18 years old make up the team.

Team captain Caleb Smith said this group has been competing together for the last six years together. Over the years, he said they have poured countless hours into perfecting their craft.

“Some 1,300 hours, at least,” Smith said.

Smith and his robotics teammates logged those hours in their coach’s basement working on robots, including “Badger 3,” which they will take to the world championships.

Badger 3 can quickly place cones on poles guided or all by itself.

“As we continue to work on a robot, it really gives you kind of like more hope in life. I guess because you see the whole process and how things can come together over like long periods of time,” Smith said.

Coach Karine Josien, who has been with them every step of the way, is proud to see the team shine.

“Some of them, we have pictures of them, like really, really little. It is just incredible to see how they’ve grown and everything they’ve learned,” Josien said.

The team needs to send 15 people to Texas to compete. They have established a GoFundMe* to help with expenses. The world championship event runs from April 19 to April 22.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Noah Giles/KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

Arrest made in Logan Canyon crash that killed 3, injured 2

A 29-year-old Idaho man has been arrested in connection to Wednesday's crash on U.S. Highway 89 that left three people dead and injured two others, including a baby.
12 hours ago
FILE PHOTO...
Pat Reavy

Group home resident poured de-icer into staffer’s drink, police say

A resident at a Murray group home is facing a felony charge accusing him of putting a poisonous substance in a staff member's drink without her knowledge.
12 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, Wednesday, Marc...
Sam Metz

Gwyneth Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial nears end

The closely watched trial over a 2016 ski collision between Gwyneth Paltrow and the retired optometrist suing her for the injuries he sustained is expected to draw to a close.
12 hours ago
generic emergency lights...
Eliza Pace

Two people injured after being hit by car

Two people were hit by a car and injured at West Haven at 21st and 1100 West.
2 days ago
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., March 6, 20...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Idaho judge deciding if JJ Vallow’s grandparents can sit in on Lori Vallow Daybell trial

A judge will decide if family members who plan on testifying can sit in the courtroom, namely Joshua "JJ" Vallow's grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock.
2 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Mike Anderson

Aggie chocolate factory first in US to make rare ‘albino’ chocolate bars

Utah State University is working on some important research: producing albino chocolate. 
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Utah robotics team heading to FTC World Championship