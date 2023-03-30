International members to join Tabernacle Choir in singing at General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time ever, singers from all over the world will join the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It’s just … it’s a dream come true. It’s just like — wow!” said Georgina Montemayor Wong, who lives in the eastern Mexican city of Monterrey.

According to a news release from the Church, 10 members located in six different countries were selected to participate in the pilot program.

Those members include:

Alvaro Jorge Martins of Natal, Brazil

Rodrigo Domaredzky of Curitiba, Brazil

Thalita De Carvalho of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Tubo-Oreriba Joseph Elisha of Accra, Ghana

Jonathan How of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Denisse Elorza Avalos of Tijuana, Mexico

Georgina Montemayor Wong of Monterrey, Mexico

Ronald Baa of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines

Sundae Mae Indino of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines

PeiShang Chung (Kylie Zhong) of Taipei, Taiwan

Since Dec. 2022, the international singers have been preparing for the upcoming performances

“I still can’t believe that I’m going to sing with the Choir,” Montemayor Wong said. “We know it’s impossible for those of us who do not live there. So it’s only a dream very, very far away, like you cannot even think about it.”

Choir President Michael O. Leavitt said the Choir is trying to reach a more global audience, which is why the pilot program was introduced.

“Our goal now is to reach throughout the world to bring peace and healing. More than half the membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lives outside the United States. This is a means by which we not only reflect that membership, but it’s also a way in which we can bring a sense of belonging to people who live all over the world,” Leavitt said.

The pilot program participants were required to demonstrate proficiency in music theory and English, as well as have good vocal skills, according to the release.

“In addition to their participation, each Choir member is called to be an ambassador for the Church of Jesus Christ, to share their goodwill and faith through music,” the release added.

Denisse Elorza Avalos, of Tijuana, Mexico, said, “When they told me … that I’m going to be like a missionary for the Choir, I [felt] so humble because I always wanted to serve a mission. Now it’s like two dreams in one — be part of the Choir and serve like a missionary.”

Elorza Avalos said she was surprised and excited to learn her sister-in-law — Georgina Montemayor Wong — was also selected to sing with the Choir.

“I felt so happy,” she said.

The international singers arrived in Salt Lake City the weekend of March 18-20. Church officials said they joined the Choir rehearsals, attended Choir school, toured the Church’s Welfare Square and Bishop’s Central Storehouse, visited several Church historical sites, and toured Temple Square.

On Friday, March 25, the group sang two hymns for President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency and his wife, Kristen M. Oaks, at the Church Office Building.

“It is a very important step forward,” President Oaks said to the new participants. “It’s something I hoped for many years could happen but it’s very difficult. You make sacrifices — all of you — to be here.”

“People all over the world are going to be proud that the Tabernacle Choir is not just a Choir for Utah and Salt Lake City but it’s a Choir representing the whole world,” he added.

You can catch the singers perform with the Tabernacle Choir during the Saturday morning session of general conference, as well as the two sessions on Sunday.

Learn more about the pilot program and international participants here.