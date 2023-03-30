Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
RELIGION

International members to join Tabernacle Choir in singing at General Conference

Mar 30, 2023, 1:17 PM
For the first time in its 175-year history, participants living outside the United States will join...
For the first time in its 175-year history, participants living outside the United States will join the Tabernacle Choir during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time ever, singers from all over the world will join the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It’s just … it’s a dream come true. It’s just like — wow!” said Georgina Montemayor Wong, who lives in the eastern Mexican city of Monterrey.

Georgina Montemayor Wong smiles during her vocal assessment at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on March 20, 2023. International participants from several countries will sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the April 2023 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Montemayor Wong lives in Monterrey, Mexico. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

According to a news release from the Church, 10 members located in six different countries were selected to participate in the pilot program.

Those members include:

  • Alvaro Jorge Martins of Natal, Brazil
  • Rodrigo Domaredzky of Curitiba, Brazil
  • Thalita De Carvalho of Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Tubo-Oreriba Joseph Elisha of Accra, Ghana
  • Jonathan How of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Denisse Elorza Avalos of Tijuana, Mexico
  • Georgina Montemayor Wong of Monterrey, Mexico
  • Ronald Baa of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines
  • Sundae Mae Indino of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines
  • PeiShang Chung (Kylie Zhong) of Taipei, Taiwan

Rodrigo Domaredzky of Curitiba, Brazil. Rodrigo sings baritone. He is an architect and has been singing since his youth. He currently volunteers as a stake music specialist for his local congregation. The photograph was taken during a vocal assessment on March 20, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

Since Dec. 2022, the international singers have been preparing for the upcoming performances

“I still can’t believe that I’m going to sing with the Choir,” Montemayor Wong said. “We know it’s impossible for those of us who do not live there. So it’s only a dream very, very far away, like you cannot even think about it.”

Choir President Michael O. Leavitt said the Choir is trying to reach a more global audience, which is why the pilot program was introduced.

“Our goal now is to reach throughout the world to bring peace and healing. More than half the membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lives outside the United States. This is a means by which we not only reflect that membership, but it’s also a way in which we can bring a sense of belonging to people who live all over the world,” Leavitt said.

Michael O. Leavitt, president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, attends a Choir rehearsal at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on March 9, 2023. President Leavitt said the Choir’s new pilot program is part of a broadened mission to reach a global audience. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

The pilot program participants were required to demonstrate proficiency in music theory and English, as well as have good vocal skills, according to the release.

“In addition to their participation, each Choir member is called to be an ambassador for the Church of Jesus Christ, to share their goodwill and faith through music,” the release added.

Jonathan How of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Jonathan sings first tenor. He received a bachelor’s degree in music and is a drum teacher. The photograph was taken on March 20, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

Denisse Elorza Avalos, of Tijuana, Mexico, said, “When they told me … that I’m going to be like a missionary for the Choir, I [felt] so humble because I always wanted to serve a mission. Now it’s like two dreams in one — be part of the Choir and serve like a missionary.”

Elorza Avalos said she was surprised and excited to learn her sister-in-law — Georgina Montemayor Wong — was also selected to sing with the Choir.

“I felt so happy,” she said.

The international singers arrived in Salt Lake City the weekend of March 18-20. Church officials said they joined the Choir rehearsals, attended Choir school, toured the Church’s Welfare Square and Bishop’s Central Storehouse, visited several Church historical sites, and toured Temple Square.

On Friday, March 25, the group sang two hymns for President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency and his wife, Kristen M. Oaks, at the Church Office Building.

President Dallin H. Oaks,of the First Presidency and his wife, Kristen M. Oaks, spent time with the global participants. President and Sister Oaks are pictured with the group on Friday, March 25, in the Church Office Building. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

“It is a very important step forward,” President Oaks said to the new participants. “It’s something I hoped for many years could happen but it’s very difficult. You make sacrifices — all of you — to be here.”

“People all over the world are going to be proud that the Tabernacle Choir is not just a Choir for Utah and Salt Lake City but it’s a Choir representing the whole world,” he added.

You can catch the singers perform with the Tabernacle Choir during the Saturday morning session of general conference, as well as the two sessions on Sunday.

Ronald Baa of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines participates in a Choir rehearsal at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on March 19, 2023. Ronald sings tenor. He is a university instructor. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Denisse Elorza Avalos of Tijuana, Mexico takes a selfie with a Choir member following a Choir rehearsal on March 19, 2023. Several International participants will sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Chung Pei-Shan from Taipei, Taiwan joins the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for a Choir rehearsal on March 19, 2023. Chung Pei-Shan is one of several International participants who will sing with the Choir during the April 2023 General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Sundae Mae Indino and a choir member read music during a Choir rehearsal on Sunday, March 20, 2023, at the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Indino is one of several International participants chosen to sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 193rd Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Chung Pei-Shan of Taipei, Taiwan participates in a Choir rehearsal at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on March 20, 2023, following the weekly Music & the Spoken Word broadcast. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Tubo-Oreriba Joseph Elisha of Ghana and Nigeria participates in a Choir rehearsal at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on March 19, 2023. He is one of several International participants invited to sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Thalita de Carvalho of São Paulo, Brazil during a Choir rehearsal on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

Learn more about the pilot program and international participants here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Religion

...
Angie Denison and Madison Swenson

KSL TV special programming for April 2023 General Conference weekend

KSL TV has produced a weekend of special programming, including several original documentaries, for the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
15 hours ago
Pope Francis hugs a child at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the V...
Nicole Winfield

Vatican: Pope improving since hospitalization with infection

The Vatican says Pope Francis has rested well overnight and is “progressively improving” after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection.
2 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Eliza Pace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces temple groundbreakings

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced three temple groundbreakings, a temple dedication, and temple rendering.
4 days ago
Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant...
Candice Madsen

Behind the scenes of the world’s largest annual Easter pageant

Spectacular pageantry, Biblical verse, music, dance, and a cast of hundreds help tell the greatest story ever told on the grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple.
5 days ago
...
Associated Press

Why the religious fast for Ramadan, Lent and other holy days

Here is a quick look at fasting as an act of faith across religions.
8 days ago
A view of the northwest corner of Temple Square shows the development of the area where the North V...
Madison Swenson

Salt Lake Temple renovations now estimated to be complete in 2026

Estimated completion of renovation work on the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been delayed once again.
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
International members to join Tabernacle Choir in singing at General Conference