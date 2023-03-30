Salt Lake Bees Early Schedule Includes Nine March/April Home Games

SALT LAKE CITY – March & April in Utah are months not often kind to outdoor sports. Fortunately for the Salt Lake Bees, they will play 18 of their first 27 games away from the friendly confines of Smith’s Ballpark.

The Bees are scheduled to open the 2023 campaign with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats beginning on Friday, March 31. First pitch for each game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (MT).

Following the season-opening series against Sacramento, Salt Lake will play back-to-back six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (April 4-9) and the Las Vegas Aviators (April 11-16).

The Bees then return home to take on the Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark (April 18-23).

Salt Lake closes the season’s opening month with a six-game road set against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Salt Lake Bees March/April Schedule

March 31 – April 2 vs. Sacramento River Cats

April 4 – April 9 @ Albuquerque Isotopes

April 11 – April 16 @ Las Vegas Aviators

April 18 – April 23 vs. Reno Aces

April 25 – April 30 @ El Paso Chihuahuas

Fans can find tickets for all Salt Lake Bees home games at slbees.com.

