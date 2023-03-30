Broncos WR Tim Patrick Discusses NFL Career On Former Ute’s Podcast

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick joined Ute great Steve Smith’s podcast “Cut To It” to discuss his career path to the NFL.

On the latest episode of the podcast, Smith and Coley Mick interviewed the Broncos wideout to detail his journey from junior college to the NFL.

During his childhood, Patrick said his football path began early thanks to his father, who became a coach so his son could get on the gridiron early.

“The football age is five, so he became a coach so I could play early,” Patrick told Smith. “Every time I made a play, I let the other guy know. It was just one of those grimy, dog feelings of making a play [and] belittling somebody that excites me. I think I just grew up in a competitive household where everybody was athletic and good at sports. There was never a day where it was just like an easy day.”

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School prior to his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After he was honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

In 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining Denver’s practice squad more than five years ago, Patrick has become a consistent receiver for the Broncos. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

As a fellow former Ute, Smith has followed Patrick’s career.

“You’re a fantastic athlete, you know your P’s and Q’s, you are watching film to the best of your ability, and it’s working,” Smith said.

“At this point, I’m cleared to do everything,” Patrick told the NFL great. “At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.”

“I feel like that’s going to happen when there’s a defender in front of me,” Patrick added. “It’s either going to be the choice of getting locked up or you’re going to get open for a catch. And I want a catch, so I’m not even going to worry about what I’ve got going on. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get open.”

Patrick is currently recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season before it began. The Broncos wideout was injured during training camp in August 2022 and missed the entire season.

About Steve Smith

Smith, a native of Los Angeles, started his college career at Santa Monica College. Following two seasons at Santa Monica, Smith transferred to the University of Utah.

He played for the Utes from 1999-2000. Utah was a member of the Mountain West Conference at the time of Smith’s attendance. During his two seasons at Utah, Smith had 78 catches for 1,603 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After his time in Salt Lake City, Smith was selected by the Carolina Panthers during the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Smith helped the Panthers reach Super Bowl XXXVIII in his third season in the league. He played for Carolina until 2013.

The former Ute finished his professional career as a member of the Baltimore Ravens from 2014-16.

Smith ended his 16-year career with 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns. He added 57 carries for 387 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The former Utah and NFL standout is currently an analyst for NFL Network.

To hear Patrick’s entire conversation with Smith, check out the podcast in the player above.

