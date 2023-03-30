Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Discusses NFL Career On Former Ute’s Podcast

Mar 30, 2023, 12:42 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick joined Ute great Steve Smith’s podcast “Cut To It” to discuss his career path to the NFL.

On the latest episode of the podcast, Smith and Coley Mick interviewed the Broncos wideout to detail his journey from junior college to the NFL.

During his childhood, Patrick said his football path began early thanks to his father, who became a coach so his son could get on the gridiron early.

“The football age is five, so he became a coach so I could play early,” Patrick told Smith. “Every time I made a play, I let the other guy know. It was just one of those grimy, dog feelings of making a play [and] belittling somebody that excites me. I think I just grew up in a competitive household where everybody was athletic and good at sports. There was never a day where it was just like an easy day.”

RELATED STORIES

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School prior to his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After he was honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

In 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining Denver’s practice squad more than five years ago, Patrick has become a consistent receiver for the Broncos. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

RELATED: Reports: Broncos Finalizing Extension With Former Utah WR Tim Patrick

As a fellow former Ute, Smith has followed Patrick’s career.

“You’re a fantastic athlete, you know your P’s and Q’s, you are watching film to the best of your ability, and it’s working,” Smith said.

“At this point, I’m cleared to do everything,” Patrick told the NFL great. “At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.”

“I feel like that’s going to happen when there’s a defender in front of me,” Patrick added. “It’s either going to be the choice of getting locked up or you’re going to get open for a catch. And I want a catch, so I’m not even going to worry about what I’ve got going on. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get open.”

Patrick is currently recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season before it began. The Broncos wideout was injured during training camp in August 2022 and missed the entire season.

About Steve Smith

Smith, a native of Los Angeles, started his college career at Santa Monica College. Following two seasons at Santa Monica, Smith transferred to the University of Utah.

He played for the Utes from 1999-2000. Utah was a member of the Mountain West Conference at the time of Smith’s attendance. During his two seasons at Utah, Smith had 78 catches for 1,603 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After his time in Salt Lake City, Smith was selected by the Carolina Panthers during the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Smith helped the Panthers reach Super Bowl XXXVIII in his third season in the league. He played for Carolina until 2013.

The former Ute finished his professional career as a member of the Baltimore Ravens from 2014-16.

Smith ended his 16-year career with 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns. He added 57 carries for 387 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The former Utah and NFL standout is currently an analyst for NFL Network.

To hear Patrick’s entire conversation with Smith, check out the podcast in the player above.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Nate Dixon Will Temporarily Fill Utah State Head Coach Vacancy In Interim Role

Following Ryan Odom's departure, Nate Dixon will be the interim Head Coach for Utah State while the coaching search progresses.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Gobert Claims NBA Referees Are Working Against Timberwolves

Former Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took a hard line against NBA officials after the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Phoenix Suns.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Lays Out What To Expect For BYU’s Spring Game

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joined the KSL Sports Zone to preview Friday's spring game.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Issy Palmer Represents Utes On Kelly Clarkson Show

Utah women's basketball is having a moment as Issy Palmer represented the Utes on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Early Schedule Includes Nine March/April Home Games

The Salt Lake Bees schedule has them playing 18 of their first 27 games away from the friendly confines of Smith's Ballpark.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Utah’s Backup Quarterback Battle Full Of Intrigue

Everyone knows who Utah's QB1 is, but there is a lot of intrigue about who could be QB2 and what that might mean for the Utes' future in 2024.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Broncos WR Tim Patrick Discusses NFL Career On Former Ute’s Podcast