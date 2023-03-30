Close
Issy Palmer Represents Utes On Kelly Clarkson Show

Mar 30, 2023, 12:52 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball is having a moment and that continued Wednesday afternoon as Issy Palmer represented the Utes on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson shot to fame in 2002 as the first winner of American Idol and going on to have a prolific singing and television personality career since, culminating in her own talk show that began in September of 2019.

Palmer, along with Oklahoma’s Skylar Vann competed in Clarkson’s “Snack Bracket” that is pairing off regional dishes that might appear at a March Madness party to determine a winner.

Funeral Potatoes Vs. Onion Burger

Palmer was on hand to represent one of Utah’s favorite and famed dishes- funeral potatoes. Anyone that has lived in the Beehive State knows all too-well about the cheesy, creamy, potatoe-y, baked goodness that is a staple at any family gathering.

Vann on the other hand represented an Oklahoma staple- the onion burger.

Unfortunately, despite the funeral potatoes getting Clarkson to hit a few notes of praise, they were no match for the onion burger that was advanced to the next round of the Snack Bracket.

We don’t know about you, but uhhh…it’s time for a snack now…

Utah Women’s Basketball Season Tickets Now On Sale

The Utah women had an unprecedented 2023 season and look poised to repeat it in 2024 with little to no roster turnover expected.

Lynne Roberts and crew set and broke multiple program records on their way to their first piece of the Pac-12 Title, hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, while making it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006. 

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2023-24 season and the Utes want you to be part of the fun.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

