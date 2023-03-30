KSL TV special programming for April 2023 General Conference weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — KSL TV has produced a weekend of special programming for the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday and Sunday.

The programming includes several original documentaries that you’ll see only on KSL TV.

Saturday, April 1

Several performers and artist from the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community unite to celebrate diversity, art, and the divinity in each of us. A cultural experience that showcases the talents of people from many different backgrounds and provides insight into the solidarity and connection we can feel as a human family.

10 a.m. – noon — Saturday Morning Session

Noon – 12:30 p.m. — All In, Episode 2 (new documentary)

What does it mean to be all in the gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days? The answers might surprise you. “All In” is a popular podcast from LDS Living, where they explore this question with those who are striving to live their faith every day. And now you get to experience it on TV. In this episode we talk with:

Danny Ainge — NBA basketball player, coach and executive

Cameron Smith — Co-founder of Kodiak Cakes

Mary Vischer Elliot — Survived WWII concentration camp in Indonesia

Astrid Tuminez — Utah Valley University President

At 7’6” Shawn Bradley is known for his height and athleticism. He is one of the tallest men in the world, and his 12 seasons in the NBA brought him fame and fortune. Recently a bicycle accident left him paralyzed. Confined to a wheelchair, his colossal size is a challenge without medical precedent. His years as an athlete helped prepared him for the physical hardships he now faces, but it is his faith, family and friends that give him the courage he needs to push forward. While his life has been altered in ways he never could have imagined, he and his wife Carrie are carving out a new life together. Their new normal is anything but ordinary, and through it all they remain strangely grateful.

A behind-the-scenes look at season four of the “Book of Mormon Videos” where Jesus Christ visits the Americas. This visual representation of the resurrected Savior’s visit and ministry to the people in the Western Hemisphere provides context to the scriptures found in 3rd Nephi in The Book of Mormon. Filmed near Springville, Utah this production brings together more than 1,000 actors, staff and crew members as they work tirelessly to bring these stories to life.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Saturday Afternoon Session

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. — LDS World Report

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — KSL 5 News

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Saturday Evening Session

7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. — A More Perfect Union (replay)

We are the United State of America but today our divisions seem to run deep. Many people from across the political spectrum believe the Constitution is in crisis. From our rights and responsibilities to the guiding principles of the Constitution, join us as we seek understanding in order to form a more perfect union.

9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — KSL 5 News

Sunday, April 2

9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. — History of the Saints (new documentary)

In September 1823, Moroni appeared to the Prophet Joseph Smith and the marvelous work and a wonder began. As we approach the 200th anniversary of that event, what have we learned about the situation of the Smith Family, and the Prophet Joseph Smith in particular, in 1823, just preceding Moroni’s appearance? Many relevant and important details about those foundational events have come to light through the efforts of dedicated historians. This History of the Saints special presentation shares what we have learned.

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. — Music and the Spoken Word

10 a.m. – noon — Sunday Morning Session

Noon – 12:30 p.m. — Uvalde Angels (new documentary)

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the unthinkable happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman rushed the school killing 19 children and two teachers. That night, 1,300 miles away in Huntsville, Utah, 78-year-old JR Johansen was watching the news and saw the horrific story. He wondered what could be done for the grieving families. JR, a Vietnam vet who has experienced his own grief, is an incredible artist. He has dedicated years of service painting portraits of missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who lost their lives while serving – all free of charge. He thought of these children in Uvalde wondering if there was any way to capture their sweet images on canvas. Coincidently, his brother and sister-in-law lived in Texas and called him days later to see if he would be willing to paint individual portraits for all 21 victims. They would make arrangements to get him photos of each child and a short bio to help JR get to know them better. Immediately JR went to work, and within months was able to personally deliver the portraits to each of the 21 families. It was a massive undertaking that left an indelible impression on JR that will last forever.

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Jesus the Christ: Mesa Easter Pageant (new documentary)

“Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” is a documentary that follows the annual Easter Pageant in Mesa, Arizona, a production that retells the story of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ through live performances, music, and special effects. The film takes viewers behind the scenes of the pageant, offering an in-depth look at the dedication and hard work that goes into producing such a large-scaled event.

The pageant is an annual event that is not only a religious celebration but also a cultural one, bringing together people from all backgrounds, religions, and ethnicities to share in the message of faith and hope. Interviews with the cast, crew, and volunteers provide insight into the personal and spiritual significance of their roles in the pageant. The pageant takes place on the beautiful grounds of the Mesa Arizona temple and has been a tradition in the community for over 80 years.

Since it began, hundreds of thousands of people have seen it. Recently the script and score have been rewritten under the direction of writer and composer Rob Gardner.

“Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter pageant is a moving and powerful film that showcases the dedication, hard work, and faith that goes into producing this annual event. It is an inspiring tribute to the enduring power of the Easter story and the impact it has on the lives of those who participate in the pageant, and those who watch it.

1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Fill the Pot Ministry (new documentary)

“Fill The Pot Ministry” is a powerful and inspiring film that shows the impact that one organization can have on the lives of many. Fill The Pot ministry was started 15 years ago by Reverend Jay Ragsdale and his wife Toni. This documentary follows the compassionate work being done there. Jay and Toni’s mission is to help feed and support the homeless and less fortunate. Rev. Ragsdale experienced homelessness in his own family and decided to take the heartache from that experience and transform it into hope. And now, every Sunday hundreds of people line up to get a delicious, hot meal prepared by dedicated volunteers. What began as just two people reaching out to help where they could, has evolved into much more than just a Sunday meal, it is now an outreach effort that helps thousands. It is an inter-faith community that comes together in compassion and empathy. The film examines the impact this ministry has on both those who serve, and those who are served. It provides a firsthand look at the daily operations of the ministry, including the challenges and triumphs that come with running a grassroots organization. Throughout the film, viewers will see how Fill the Pot ministry is able to provide practical support, such as food and clothing, as well as emotional support through listening and showing empathy. The documentary also highlights the importance of community and the power of individuals coming together to make a difference in the lives of others.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Sunday Afternoon Session

Towering 288 feet above the skyline in Maryland, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Washington DC temple has been a landmark in the nation’s capital for nearly 50 years. Originally dedicated in 1974 this temple had been closed to the general public since this time, but with the recent renovations the world was welcomed to Come and See inside. We share the remarkable history behind this beautiful structure and the faith-promoting stories about the people who attend this temple.

4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Inspirational Messages (new documentary)

Short messages from leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Russell M. Nelson talks about finding peace during turbulent times. President M. Russell Ballard reflects on the power of love and service amid uncertainty. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Michelle Craig of the Young Women General Presidency, share how to draw closer to Jesus Christ.

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — KSL 5 News

