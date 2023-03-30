Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Gobert Claims NBA Referees Are Working Against Timberwolves

Mar 30, 2023, 1:48 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took a hard line against NBA officials after the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Gobert was whistled for five fouls during the game, including four offensive fouls in the second half alone as the Timberwolves watched a double-digit lead quickly evaporate.

When asked about how the referees officiated the game, Gobert offered a pointed criticism.

“It’s not fair, it’s really not fair,” Gobert said. “Every night. I’ve been in this league for 10 years and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard for me to think they’re not trying to help them win tonight. It’s hard for me to think they didn’t try to help the Warriors win the other night or Sacramento Kings the other night. It’s just so obvious.”

The Timberwolves had won four straight heading into Wednesday’s meeting with the Suns as they fight to earn one of the final guaranteed playoff spots in the West.

“As a basketball player that’s been in this league for so long, it’s disrespectful and it sucks, to be honest,” Gobert added. “We work so hard to be in a position to compete with the best and we just get manipulated into those situations where it just impacts the game for the other team too much. They know how to do it. They do it in a lot of different ways. Tonight was another way of doing it. But it’s all good. We understand that it’s also a business. Unfortunately, it’s sad, but it’s good also. It’s really good. But it’s true.”

Gobert finished with seven points and 15 rebounds against Phoenix but also committed six turnovers, largely due to the high number of offensive fouls called against him.

In his post-game press conference, Gobert claimed the league’s desire to have high-profile names competing in the playoffs was to blame for the loss.

“We understand that we’re not the biggest of the markets and we’re a team that – I think you want to see [Kevin Durant] in the playoffs, [Stephen Curry] in the playoffs, you want to see LeBron [James] in the playoffs,” Gobert said. “Timberwolves are not there yet.”

Jake and Ben discussed Rudy Gobert’s relationship with NBA referees in the podcast below.

Gobert has had an up-and-down season in Minnesota, struggling to live up to expectations early before settling into the Timberwolves rotation.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had seen a recent surge in play since the Timberwolves acquired Mike Conley last month at the trade deadline.

Gobert was averaging 16.0 points and 12.3 points over his previous nine games prior to his difficult outing against the Suns.

“We’ve got to keep putting our head down, keep playing through that and it’s frustrating for sure,” Gobert said. “Especially for me.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Nate Dixon Will Temporarily Fill Utah State Head Coach Vacancy In Interim Role

Following Ryan Odom's departure, Nate Dixon will be the interim Head Coach for Utah State while the coaching search progresses.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Lays Out What To Expect For BYU’s Spring Game

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joined the KSL Sports Zone to preview Friday's spring game.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Issy Palmer Represents Utes On Kelly Clarkson Show

Utah women's basketball is having a moment as Issy Palmer represented the Utes on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Discusses NFL Career On Former Ute’s Podcast

Former Utah and current Broncos WR Tim Patrick joined Ute great Steve Smith's podcast "Cut To It" to discuss his career path to the NFL.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Early Schedule Includes Nine March/April Home Games

The Salt Lake Bees schedule has them playing 18 of their first 27 games away from the friendly confines of Smith's Ballpark.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Utah’s Backup Quarterback Battle Full Of Intrigue

Everyone knows who Utah's QB1 is, but there is a lot of intrigue about who could be QB2 and what that might mean for the Utes' future in 2024.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Gobert Claims NBA Referees Are Working Against Timberwolves