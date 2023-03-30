Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Nate Dixon Will Temporarily Fill Utah State Head Coach Vacancy In Interim Role

Mar 30, 2023, 1:50 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Following the departure of Ryan Odom, it was announced that Nate Dixon will fill the role of interim Head Coach for Utah State as the coaching search continues.

Nate Dixon has held an assistant coaching position at Utah State since 2021.

Jerry Bovee, Utah State’s Interim Athletics Director, announced Dixon’s move to Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone.

In addition to the interim coach position, Dixon will be a candidate to fill the head coaching job long-term.

RELATED STORIES

Ryan Odom Expected To Leave Utah State For VCU

After two seasons at Utah State, Ryan Odom will leave the Aggies to accept the same position with the VCU Rams.

The move was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander

Per Norlander: “VCU will be hiring Utah State coach Ryan Odom, sources told CBS Sports. A deal is not yet done, but the transition is not expected to take long.”

Odom joined Utah State in April 2021 after leading the UMBC Retrievers since 2016. In two years, Odom amassed a 44-25 record, leading ten-seed USU to a first-round loss to seven-seed Missouri in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

RELATED: Utah State Basketball Hires UMBC Head Coach Ryan Odom To Same Position

In his first year in Logan, Odom led Utah State to an 18-16 record. The Aggies lost to Oregon in the first round of the NIT in 2022.

Utah State finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 26-9 record including a 13-5 mark in Mountain West play. USU was selected to finish eighth in the MW preseason media poll.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Gobert Claims NBA Referees Are Working Against Timberwolves

Former Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took a hard line against NBA officials after the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Phoenix Suns.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Lays Out What To Expect For BYU’s Spring Game

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joined the KSL Sports Zone to preview Friday's spring game.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Issy Palmer Represents Utes On Kelly Clarkson Show

Utah women's basketball is having a moment as Issy Palmer represented the Utes on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Discusses NFL Career On Former Ute’s Podcast

Former Utah and current Broncos WR Tim Patrick joined Ute great Steve Smith's podcast "Cut To It" to discuss his career path to the NFL.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Early Schedule Includes Nine March/April Home Games

The Salt Lake Bees schedule has them playing 18 of their first 27 games away from the friendly confines of Smith's Ballpark.
15 hours ago
KSL Sports

Utah’s Backup Quarterback Battle Full Of Intrigue

Everyone knows who Utah's QB1 is, but there is a lot of intrigue about who could be QB2 and what that might mean for the Utes' future in 2024.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Nate Dixon Will Temporarily Fill Utah State Head Coach Vacancy In Interim Role