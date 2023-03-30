Nate Dixon Will Temporarily Fill Utah State Head Coach Vacancy In Interim Role

SALT LAKE CITY – Following the departure of Ryan Odom, it was announced that Nate Dixon will fill the role of interim Head Coach for Utah State as the coaching search continues.

Nate Dixon has held an assistant coaching position at Utah State since 2021.

Jerry Bovee announced that Nate Dixon will be the interim HC at Utah State during the coaching search. Also mentioned that Dixon will be candidate for the job. — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) March 30, 2023

Jerry Bovee, Utah State’s Interim Athletics Director, announced Dixon’s move to Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone.

In addition to the interim coach position, Dixon will be a candidate to fill the head coaching job long-term.

Ryan Odom Expected To Leave Utah State For VCU

After two seasons at Utah State, Ryan Odom will leave the Aggies to accept the same position with the VCU Rams.

The move was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander

VCU will be hiring Utah State coach Ryan Odom, sources told CBS Sports. A deal is not yet done, but the transition is not expected to take long. VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin has a longstanding relationship with Odom and, per sources, made overtures earlier this week. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 29, 2023

Per Norlander: “VCU will be hiring Utah State coach Ryan Odom, sources told CBS Sports. A deal is not yet done, but the transition is not expected to take long.”

Odom joined Utah State in April 2021 after leading the UMBC Retrievers since 2016. In two years, Odom amassed a 44-25 record, leading ten-seed USU to a first-round loss to seven-seed Missouri in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

RELATED: Utah State Basketball Hires UMBC Head Coach Ryan Odom To Same Position

In his first year in Logan, Odom led Utah State to an 18-16 record. The Aggies lost to Oregon in the first round of the NIT in 2022.

Sources: Utah State’s Ryan Odom is expected to be a primary target to replace Mike Rhoades at VCU. https://t.co/JTG3qqRdWu — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2023

Utah State finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 26-9 record including a 13-5 mark in Mountain West play. USU was selected to finish eighth in the MW preseason media poll.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.