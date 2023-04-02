RELIGION
15 new temples announced during April 2023 General Conference
Apr 2, 2023, 3:57 PM | Updated: 7:08 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of 15 new temples were announced during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement toward the end of the afternoon session on Sunday, April 2.
The new temples will be built at or near the following locations:
- Retalhuleu, Guatemala
- Iquitos, Peru
- Teresina, Brazil
- Natal, Brazil
- Tuguegarao City, Philippines
- Iloilo, Philippines
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Hamburg, Germany
- Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
- San Jose, California
- Bakersfield, California
- Springfield, Missouri
- Winchester, Virginia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Since becoming the leader of the Church in Jan. 2018, President Nelson has announced the construction of 133 additional temples.
Following Sunday’s announcement, the Church now has 315 temples announced, under construction or in operation.
