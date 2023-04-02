15 new temples announced during April 2023 General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of 15 new temples were announced during the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement toward the end of the afternoon session on Sunday, April 2.

The new temples will be built at or near the following locations:

Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Iquitos, Peru

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Jakarta, Indonesia

Hamburg, Germany

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Springfield, Missouri

Winchester, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Since becoming the leader of the Church in Jan. 2018, President Nelson has announced the construction of 133 additional temples.

Following Sunday’s announcement, the Church now has 315 temples announced, under construction or in operation.