Josh Davis: CPR By Utah State Football Staff ‘Saved My Life’

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State wide receiver Josh Davis provided an update on his health and thanked the Aggies’ training staff for providing CPR that saved his life.

On Thursday, March 23, Davis, a redshirt freshman in Logan, suffered non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest during USU’s spring practice.

CPR saves Josh Davis’ life after cardiac arrest

Utah State’s training staff proceeded to give Davis cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR, a move that he was told by doctors “110 percent saved his life.”

A week later, Davis attended a press conference to provide an update on his health and thank the medical personnel at USU.

“Exactly a week ago I was laying on the field fighting for my life, and now I am able to walk into this room and talk to all of you,” Davis said. “I want to thank our trainers…without the three of them I really would not be here today. There’s no question, they truly saved my life. Every doctor I’ve spoken to during the last week said that the CPR 110 percent saved my life. So I’m very grateful for them.”

“Exactly a week ago I was laying on the field fighting for my life, and now I am able to walk into this room and talk to all of you.” ➡️ @josh_davis_09 pic.twitter.com/YFk7NSzm0a — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) March 30, 2023

In addition to the wide receiver, USU head coach Blake Anderson and interim athletic director Jerry Bovee spoke at the press conference on Davis’ cardiac arrest, the medical attention he received, and the fight he had over the last seven days.

Anderson credited Davis’ ability to fight for his life amid the scary incident.

Josh Davis suffers cardiac arrest

Davis was taken to the hospital after a ‘medical emergency’ in practice on March 23. The Carlsbad, California native was taken to Logan Regional Hospital and eventually McKay-Dee in Ogden.

“Awake, alert, and breathing on his own. The training staff absolutely saved his life. No hesitation at all. Miracle,” Anderson told Scott Garrard of KSL Sports.

RELATED: USU Coach Blake Anderson Provides Update On Player Who Was Taken To Hospital

According to the school, Davis was upgraded from critical to fair condition on March 24. The school described the incident as a “non-traumatic cardiac arrest”.

“It’s about people, and it starts and ends with our student-athletes.”@JerryBovee x @josh_davis_09 FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: https://t.co/wotJ2iu1gs pic.twitter.com/Ls82vwYMD3 — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) March 30, 2023

“Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Carlsbad, California, collapsed during practice on Thursday and was immediately treated by USU’s athletic training staff, led by Mike Williams, Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine, followed by emergency medical personnel, who transported him to Logan Regional Hospital.”

“Davis received initial critical treatment and was stabilized at Logan Regional Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where their critical care team continued treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower the body temperature to preserve his neurological function.”

“Davis’ parents, Matt and Chrissy, arrived a few hours after the cardiac arrest occurred, and were met at the hospital by Utah State Team Physician Dr. David G. Liddle, Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee, head football coach Blake Anderson and athletic trainer Kendra Gilmore,” read a release from the school.

Currently, the Aggies are in spring camp in Logan, Utah.

Follow @kyleireland