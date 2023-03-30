Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

A Pair Of Utes Score Perfect 10s As Red Rocks Cruise To Day Two Of L.A. Regionals

Mar 30, 2023, 5:00 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time this season Maile O’Keefe and Jaedyn Rucker scored perfect 10s in the same meet as the Red Rocks cruised to a day two invite of the L.A. Regional.

Despite an early miscue on vault, the Red Rocks took first place and remained there comfortably the entire meet finishing up with an impressive 198.125 to advance to the L.A. Regional final on Saturday. The Utes’ conference mates, Washington will be the other team who will join them in Saturday’s battle with a 196.775.

The other two competitors will be determined later this evening in the second session that holds UCLA, Stanford, Missouri and Boise State. 

O’Keefe made waves as the first perfect 10 in regionals putting together a beautiful beam routine marking her fourth 10 of the season and eighth overall in her career. Rucker was not to be outdone earning the second perfect 10 of her collegiate career in a vault lineup that earned its highest collective score of the season with a 49.625.

Rotation One: Utah Beam, Auburn Floor, UW Vault, SUU Bars

Amelie Morgan – 9.850

Abby Paulson – 9.900

Kara Eaker – 9.300

Cristal Isa – 9.925

Maile O’Keefe – 10.00

Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.825

Utah Beam: 49.500

Auburn Floor: 49.375

Washington Vault: 49.050

SUU Bars: 48.950

Rotation Two: Utah Floor, Auburn Vault, UW Bars, SUU Beam

Abby Brenner – 9.775

Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.900

Abby Paulson – 9.925

Makenna Smith – 9.750

Jaedyn Rucker – 9.900

Maile O’Keefe – 9.875

Utah Total: 98.875

Auburn Total: 98.575

Washington Total: 98.275

SUU Total: 98.175

Rotation Three: Utah Vault, Auburn Bars, UW Beam, SUU Floor

Maile O’Keefe – 9.825

Abby Brenner – 9.950

Jillian Hoffman – 9.900

Makenna Smith – 9.875

Jaedyn Rucker – 10.0

Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.900

Utah Total: 148.500

Washington Total: 147.600

SUU Total: 147.450

Auburn Total: 146.725

Rotation Four: Utah Bars, Auburn Beam, UW Floor, SUU Vault

Amelie Morgan – 9.925

Makenna Smith – 9.925

Abby Brenner – 9.875

Sage Thompson – 9.950

Maile O’Keefe – 9.850

Cristal Isa – 9.950

Utah Final: 198.125

Washington Final: 196.775

SUU Final: 196.600

Auburn Final: 195.900

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Josh Davis: CPR By Utah State Football Staff ‘Saved My Life’

Utah State WR Josh Davis provided an update on his health and thanked the Aggies' training staff for providing CPR that saved his life.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Nate Dixon Will Temporarily Fill Utah State Head Coach Vacancy In Interim Role

Following Ryan Odom's departure, Nate Dixon will be the interim Head Coach for Utah State while the coaching search progresses.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Gobert Claims NBA Referees Are Working Against Timberwolves

Former Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took a hard line against NBA officials after the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Phoenix Suns.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Lays Out What To Expect For BYU’s Spring Game

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joined the KSL Sports Zone to preview Friday's spring game.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Issy Palmer Represents Utes On Kelly Clarkson Show

Utah women's basketball is having a moment as Issy Palmer represented the Utes on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Discusses NFL Career On Former Ute’s Podcast

Former Utah and current Broncos WR Tim Patrick joined Ute great Steve Smith's podcast "Cut To It" to discuss his career path to the NFL.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
A Pair Of Utes Score Perfect 10s As Red Rocks Cruise To Day Two Of L.A. Regionals