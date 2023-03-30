KSLSPORTS FEED
A Pair Of Utes Score Perfect 10s As Red Rocks Cruise To Day Two Of L.A. Regionals
SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time this season Maile O’Keefe and Jaedyn Rucker scored perfect 10s in the same meet as the Red Rocks cruised to a day two invite of the L.A. Regional.
Despite an early miscue on vault, the Red Rocks took first place and remained there comfortably the entire meet finishing up with an impressive 198.125 to advance to the L.A. Regional final on Saturday. The Utes’ conference mates, Washington will be the other team who will join them in Saturday’s battle with a 196.775.
The other two competitors will be determined later this evening in the second session that holds UCLA, Stanford, Missouri and Boise State.
The results are in. Utah and UW will advance to Saturday’s L.A. Regional Final.
Utah Final: 198.125
Washington Final: 196.775
SUU Final: 196.600
Auburn Final: 195.900#GoUtes #UteProud #trUSt #22Forever #LightTheU
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 30, 2023
O’Keefe made waves as the first perfect 10 in regionals putting together a beautiful beam routine marking her fourth 10 of the season and eighth overall in her career. Rucker was not to be outdone earning the second perfect 10 of her collegiate career in a vault lineup that earned its highest collective score of the season with a 49.625.
Rotation One: Utah Beam, Auburn Floor, UW Vault, SUU Bars
Of course Maile O’Keefe gets a 10 on beam in Regionals. Was there any doubt?#GoUtes #UteProud #trUSt
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 30, 2023
Amelie Morgan – 9.850
Abby Paulson – 9.900
Kara Eaker – 9.300
Cristal Isa – 9.925
Maile O’Keefe – 10.00
Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.825
Utah Beam: 49.500
Auburn Floor: 49.375
Washington Vault: 49.050
SUU Bars: 48.950
Rotation Two: Utah Floor, Auburn Vault, UW Bars, SUU Beam
A look at @AbbyPaulson‘s routine that led us on floor! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/H4nZd9miYy
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 30, 2023
Abby Brenner – 9.775
Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.900
Abby Paulson – 9.925
Makenna Smith – 9.750
Jaedyn Rucker – 9.900
Maile O’Keefe – 9.875
Utah Total: 98.875
Auburn Total: 98.575
Washington Total: 98.275
SUU Total: 98.175
Rotation Three: Utah Vault, Auburn Bars, UW Beam, SUU Floor
IT’S A PERFECT 10 FOR JAEDYN RUCKER‼️
The second of her career for OUR reigning vault national champion!
💻 ESPN+
📲 https://t.co/oogH4jl3RZ pic.twitter.com/RyEzwaAoi4
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 30, 2023
Maile O’Keefe – 9.825
Abby Brenner – 9.950
Jillian Hoffman – 9.900
Makenna Smith – 9.875
Jaedyn Rucker – 10.0
Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.900
Utah Total: 148.500
Washington Total: 147.600
SUU Total: 147.450
Auburn Total: 146.725
Rotation Four: Utah Bars, Auburn Beam, UW Floor, SUU Vault
Amelie Morgan – 9.925
Makenna Smith – 9.925
Abby Brenner – 9.875
Sage Thompson – 9.950
Maile O’Keefe – 9.850
Cristal Isa – 9.950
Utah Final: 198.125
Washington Final: 196.775
SUU Final: 196.600
Auburn Final: 195.900
