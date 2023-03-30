A Pair Of Utes Score Perfect 10s As Red Rocks Cruise To Day Two Of L.A. Regionals

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time this season Maile O’Keefe and Jaedyn Rucker scored perfect 10s in the same meet as the Red Rocks cruised to a day two invite of the L.A. Regional.

Despite an early miscue on vault, the Red Rocks took first place and remained there comfortably the entire meet finishing up with an impressive 198.125 to advance to the L.A. Regional final on Saturday. The Utes’ conference mates, Washington will be the other team who will join them in Saturday’s battle with a 196.775.

The other two competitors will be determined later this evening in the second session that holds UCLA, Stanford, Missouri and Boise State.

O’Keefe made waves as the first perfect 10 in regionals putting together a beautiful beam routine marking her fourth 10 of the season and eighth overall in her career. Rucker was not to be outdone earning the second perfect 10 of her collegiate career in a vault lineup that earned its highest collective score of the season with a 49.625.

Rotation One: Utah Beam, Auburn Floor, UW Vault, SUU Bars

Of course Maile O’Keefe gets a 10 on beam in Regionals. Was there any doubt?#GoUtes #UteProud #trUSt — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 30, 2023

Amelie Morgan – 9.850

Abby Paulson – 9.900

Kara Eaker – 9.300

Cristal Isa – 9.925

Maile O’Keefe – 10.00

Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.825

Utah Beam: 49.500

Auburn Floor: 49.375

Washington Vault: 49.050

SUU Bars: 48.950

Rotation Two: Utah Floor, Auburn Vault, UW Bars, SUU Beam

A look at @AbbyPaulson‘s routine that led us on floor! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/H4nZd9miYy — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 30, 2023

Abby Brenner – 9.775

Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.900

Abby Paulson – 9.925

Makenna Smith – 9.750

Jaedyn Rucker – 9.900

Maile O’Keefe – 9.875

Utah Total: 98.875

Auburn Total: 98.575

Washington Total: 98.275

SUU Total: 98.175

Rotation Three: Utah Vault, Auburn Bars, UW Beam, SUU Floor

IT’S A PERFECT 10 FOR JAEDYN RUCKER‼️ The second of her career for OUR reigning vault national champion! 💻 ESPN+

📲 https://t.co/oogH4jl3RZ pic.twitter.com/RyEzwaAoi4 — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 30, 2023

Maile O’Keefe – 9.825

Abby Brenner – 9.950

Jillian Hoffman – 9.900

Makenna Smith – 9.875

Jaedyn Rucker – 10.0

Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.900

Utah Total: 148.500

Washington Total: 147.600

SUU Total: 147.450

Auburn Total: 146.725

Rotation Four: Utah Bars, Auburn Beam, UW Floor, SUU Vault

Amelie Morgan – 9.925

Makenna Smith – 9.925

Abby Brenner – 9.875

Sage Thompson – 9.950

Maile O’Keefe – 9.850

Cristal Isa – 9.950

Utah Final: 198.125

Washington Final: 196.775

SUU Final: 196.600

Auburn Final: 195.900

