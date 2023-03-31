BYU Kicks Off Spring Game Schedule For Big 12 Teams In 2023

PROVO, Utah – BYU is set to kick off the spring game schedule for the Big 12 Conference in 2023. The term “game” for BYU’s made-for-TV event should be used loosely. It will consist more of a practice, but still, it kicks off a new era of Big 12 football.

BYU joins the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023, along with UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston.

In 2023, the league will consist of 14 teams, including Texas and Oklahoma, in their final season before leaving for the SEC in 2024.

2023 Big 12 Football Spring Game Schedule

Here’s a schedule of all the Big 12 spring games for the 2023 season.

BYU

Date: Friday, March 31st

Time: 3 p.m. (MT)

TV: BYUtv

Friday is gonna be fun‼️ pic.twitter.com/GLn2sQvHuW — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 27, 2023

BYU comes into the Big 12 after 12 years as an FBS Independent. The last time BYU was a member of a conference was in 2010 in the Mountain West Conference. BYU has never been part of a power conference since the program started in 1922.

Baylor

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

Stream: ESPN+

Baylor is looking for a bounce-back season after closing 2022 on a four-game losing streak and a surprising 6-7 record after starting the year as a preseason Top 10 team.

Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, April 15th

Time: 10 a.m. (MT)

Cincinnati kicks off the Scott Satterfield era after Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin.

Houston

Date: Friday, April 7th

Time: 6 p.m. (MT)

When expectations are low for Houston coach Dana Holgorsen, he typically surprises. He has experience coaching in the Big 12 from his years as the headman at West Virginia.

Iowa State

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 10 a.m. (MT)

𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙈𝙞𝙘’𝙙 𝙐𝙥 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/YFHOByUCHc — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) March 30, 2023

Iowa State had an excellent defense last season, but the offense was 113th in scoring offense, resulting in a 4-8 season. So are the Cyclones ready to surprise the college football world again?

Kansas

Date: Friday, April 7th

Time: 6 p.m. (MT)

Football in the Booth!! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/uOe0j1qNB3 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) March 30, 2023

Kansas had a high-powered offense, but the defense gave up a lot of points. Can Lance Leipod get Kansas to a bowl game for the second consecutive year?

Kansas State

Date: Saturday, April 15th

Time: TBA

The defending Big 12 champions have a lot of momentum with a new practice facility, and QB Will Howard is back looking for another league title.

Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

Oklahoma surprised everyone with a 6-7 record a season ago, but there were a lot of close games. With some of the best transfers in the Big 12, Brent Venables looks to get Boomer Sooner back on track.

Oklahoma State

No spring game

Oklahoma State canceled its spring game due to construction inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Pokes will instead have a meet-and-greet with the team on April 15th.

TCU

Date: Friday, April 14th

Time: TBA

National Runner-Up TCU looks to prove they weren’t just a flash in the pan. Head coach Sonny Dykes will experience life in Fort Worth without Max Duggan, but there’s no shortage of talent for the Horned Frogs.

Texas

Date: Saturday, April 15th

Time: noon (MT)

TV: Longhorn Network

Some practice pics for your timeline 📸🤘 pic.twitter.com/LaMKB6S137 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 29, 2023

The Big 12 schedule makers gave Texas a manageable slate in their final Big 12 schedule. As a result, it feels like a championship or bust for Texas this season. But that’s nothing new on the Forty Acres.

Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

Stream: ESPN+

Texas Tech closed out Joey McGuire’s first year with an impressive bowl win over Ole Miss. There’s a lot of momentum for the Red Raiders. Will they live up to expectations?

UCF

Date: Friday, April 14th

Time: 5:30 p.m. (MT)

Back to work in the Bounce House 🙌 pic.twitter.com/30jaQW60iq — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) March 30, 2023

Next to BYU, UCF and its fan base are thrilled with the move to the Big 12. The Knights have a Big 12 logo on their helmets during the spring.

West Virginia

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

New week to get 𝘽𝙀𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍 😤#HailWV pic.twitter.com/fJOVRq3lkK — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) March 28, 2023

Everyone feels it’s a make-or-break year for Neal Brown as head coach of the Mountaineers. But the good news for WVU is that running back CJ Donaldson looks to be a rising star in the league.

