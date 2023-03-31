Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Kicks Off Spring Game Schedule For Big 12 Teams In 2023

Mar 30, 2023, 10:30 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah – BYU is set to kick off the spring game schedule for the Big 12 Conference in 2023. The term “game” for BYU’s made-for-TV event should be used loosely. It will consist more of a practice, but still, it kicks off a new era of Big 12 football.

RELATED STORIES

BYU joins the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023, along with UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston.

In 2023, the league will consist of 14 teams, including Texas and Oklahoma, in their final season before leaving for the SEC in 2024.

2023 Big 12 Football Spring Game Schedule

Here’s a schedule of all the Big 12 spring games for the 2023 season.

BYU

Date: Friday, March 31st

Time: 3 p.m. (MT)

TV: BYUtv

BYU comes into the Big 12 after 12 years as an FBS Independent. The last time BYU was a member of a conference was in 2010 in the Mountain West Conference. BYU has never been part of a power conference since the program started in 1922.

Baylor

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

Stream: ESPN+

Baylor is looking for a bounce-back season after closing 2022 on a four-game losing streak and a surprising 6-7 record after starting the year as a preseason Top 10 team.

Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, April 15th

Time: 10 a.m. (MT)

Cincinnati kicks off the Scott Satterfield era after Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin.

Houston

Date: Friday, April 7th

Time: 6 p.m. (MT)

When expectations are low for Houston coach Dana Holgorsen, he typically surprises. He has experience coaching in the Big 12 from his years as the headman at West Virginia.

Iowa State

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 10 a.m. (MT)

Iowa State had an excellent defense last season, but the offense was 113th in scoring offense, resulting in a 4-8 season. So are the Cyclones ready to surprise the college football world again?

Kansas

Date: Friday, April 7th

Time: 6 p.m. (MT)

Kansas had a high-powered offense, but the defense gave up a lot of points. Can Lance Leipod get Kansas to a bowl game for the second consecutive year?

Kansas State

Date: Saturday, April 15th

Time: TBA

The defending Big 12 champions have a lot of momentum with a new practice facility, and QB Will Howard is back looking for another league title.

Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

Oklahoma surprised everyone with a 6-7 record a season ago, but there were a lot of close games. With some of the best transfers in the Big 12, Brent Venables looks to get Boomer Sooner back on track.

Oklahoma State

No spring game

Oklahoma State canceled its spring game due to construction inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Pokes will instead have a meet-and-greet with the team on April 15th.

TCU

Date: Friday, April 14th

Time: TBA

National Runner-Up TCU looks to prove they weren’t just a flash in the pan. Head coach Sonny Dykes will experience life in Fort Worth without Max Duggan, but there’s no shortage of talent for the Horned Frogs.

Texas

Date: Saturday, April 15th

Time: noon (MT)

TV: Longhorn Network

The Big 12 schedule makers gave Texas a manageable slate in their final Big 12 schedule. As a result, it feels like a championship or bust for Texas this season. But that’s nothing new on the Forty Acres.

Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

Stream: ESPN+

Texas Tech closed out Joey McGuire’s first year with an impressive bowl win over Ole Miss. There’s a lot of momentum for the Red Raiders. Will they live up to expectations?

UCF

Date: Friday, April 14th

Time: 5:30 p.m. (MT)

Next to BYU, UCF and its fan base are thrilled with the move to the Big 12. The Knights have a Big 12 logo on their helmets during the spring.

West Virginia

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

Everyone feels it’s a make-or-break year for Neal Brown as head coach of the Mountaineers. But the good news for WVU is that running back CJ Donaldson looks to be a rising star in the league.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Three Things I’m Watching For During BYU’s Spring Game

BYU football opens up LaVell Edwards Stadium to fans. Here's what Mitch Harper is watching for.
23 hours ago
KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Named WBCA All-American

Utah's Alissa Pili has been named an outright WBCA All-American after an outstanding junior season with the Utes.
23 hours ago
KSL Sports

A Pair Of Utes Score Perfect 10s As Red Rocks Cruise To Day Two Of L.A. Regionals

For the second time this season Maile O'Keefe and Jaedyn Rucker scored perfect 10s in the same meet as the Red Rocks cruised to a day two invite of the L.A. Regional.
23 hours ago
KSL Sports

Josh Davis: CPR By Utah State Football Staff ‘Saved My Life’

Utah State WR Josh Davis provided an update on his health and thanked the Aggies' training staff for providing CPR that saved his life.
23 hours ago
KSL Sports

Nate Dixon Will Temporarily Fill Utah State Head Coach Vacancy In Interim Role

Following Ryan Odom's departure, Nate Dixon will be the interim Head Coach for Utah State while the coaching search progresses.
23 hours ago
KSL Sports

Gobert Claims NBA Referees Are Working Against Timberwolves

Former Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took a hard line against NBA officials after the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Phoenix Suns.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
BYU Kicks Off Spring Game Schedule For Big 12 Teams In 2023