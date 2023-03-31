KSLSPORTS FEED
BYU Kicks Off Spring Game Schedule For Big 12 Teams In 2023
PROVO, Utah – BYU is set to kick off the spring game schedule for the Big 12 Conference in 2023. The term “game” for BYU’s made-for-TV event should be used loosely. It will consist more of a practice, but still, it kicks off a new era of Big 12 football.
BYU joins the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023, along with UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston.
In 2023, the league will consist of 14 teams, including Texas and Oklahoma, in their final season before leaving for the SEC in 2024.
2023 Big 12 Football Spring Game Schedule
Here’s a schedule of all the Big 12 spring games for the 2023 season.
BYU
Date: Friday, March 31st
Time: 3 p.m. (MT)
TV: BYUtv
Friday is gonna be fun‼️ pic.twitter.com/GLn2sQvHuW
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 27, 2023
BYU comes into the Big 12 after 12 years as an FBS Independent. The last time BYU was a member of a conference was in 2010 in the Mountain West Conference. BYU has never been part of a power conference since the program started in 1922.
Baylor
Date: Saturday, April 22nd
Time: 11 a.m. (MT)
Stream: ESPN+
Putting in the work 🚧#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/QNSaEnhzto
— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) March 30, 2023
Baylor is looking for a bounce-back season after closing 2022 on a four-game losing streak and a surprising 6-7 record after starting the year as a preseason Top 10 team.
Cincinnati
Date: Saturday, April 15th
Time: 10 a.m. (MT)
𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐄 #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/ocIHn8fYQG
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) March 27, 2023
Cincinnati kicks off the Scott Satterfield era after Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin.
Houston
Date: Friday, April 7th
Time: 6 p.m. (MT)
Tough.#GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/qZTEZF5Cld
— Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) March 29, 2023
When expectations are low for Houston coach Dana Holgorsen, he typically surprises. He has experience coaching in the Big 12 from his years as the headman at West Virginia.
Iowa State
Date: Saturday, April 22nd
Time: 10 a.m. (MT)
𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙈𝙞𝙘’𝙙 𝙐𝙥
🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/YFHOByUCHc
— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) March 30, 2023
Iowa State had an excellent defense last season, but the offense was 113th in scoring offense, resulting in a 4-8 season. So are the Cyclones ready to surprise the college football world again?
Kansas
Date: Friday, April 7th
Time: 6 p.m. (MT)
Football in the Booth!! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/uOe0j1qNB3
— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) March 30, 2023
Kansas had a high-powered offense, but the defense gave up a lot of points. Can Lance Leipod get Kansas to a bowl game for the second consecutive year?
Kansas State
Date: Saturday, April 15th
Time: TBA
Raise the bar pic.twitter.com/Fizf3fhEP2
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 30, 2023
The defending Big 12 champions have a lot of momentum with a new practice facility, and QB Will Howard is back looking for another league title.
Oklahoma
Date: Saturday, April 22nd
Time: 11 a.m. (MT)
“I know we have the right foundation.”@CoachVenables | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/kT4UNzEXux
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 20, 2023
Oklahoma surprised everyone with a 6-7 record a season ago, but there were a lot of close games. With some of the best transfers in the Big 12, Brent Venables looks to get Boomer Sooner back on track.
Oklahoma State
No spring game
Back to work! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/uj5if61HFN
— OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) March 27, 2023
Oklahoma State canceled its spring game due to construction inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Pokes will instead have a meet-and-greet with the team on April 15th.
TCU
Date: Friday, April 14th
Time: TBA
Back in our element. #GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/sdh9XnLx0n
— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) March 21, 2023
National Runner-Up TCU looks to prove they weren’t just a flash in the pan. Head coach Sonny Dykes will experience life in Fort Worth without Max Duggan, but there’s no shortage of talent for the Horned Frogs.
Texas
Date: Saturday, April 15th
Time: noon (MT)
TV: Longhorn Network
Some practice pics for your timeline 📸🤘 pic.twitter.com/LaMKB6S137
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 29, 2023
The Big 12 schedule makers gave Texas a manageable slate in their final Big 12 schedule. As a result, it feels like a championship or bust for Texas this season. But that’s nothing new on the Forty Acres.
Texas Tech
Date: Saturday, April 22nd
Time: 11 a.m. (MT)
Stream: ESPN+
Views 📸 pic.twitter.com/nxrBsQu8OV
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) March 30, 2023
Texas Tech closed out Joey McGuire’s first year with an impressive bowl win over Ole Miss. There’s a lot of momentum for the Red Raiders. Will they live up to expectations?
UCF
Date: Friday, April 14th
Time: 5:30 p.m. (MT)
Back to work in the Bounce House 🙌 pic.twitter.com/30jaQW60iq
— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) March 30, 2023
Next to BYU, UCF and its fan base are thrilled with the move to the Big 12. The Knights have a Big 12 logo on their helmets during the spring.
West Virginia
Date: Saturday, April 22nd
Time: 11 a.m. (MT)
New week to get 𝘽𝙀𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍 😤#HailWV pic.twitter.com/fJOVRq3lkK
— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) March 28, 2023
Everyone feels it’s a make-or-break year for Neal Brown as head coach of the Mountaineers. But the good news for WVU is that running back CJ Donaldson looks to be a rising star in the league.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.
