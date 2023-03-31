Ty Detmer, John Beck Highlight BYU Football Alumni Game Rosters

PROVO, Utah – Along with a spring game/scrimmage/practice (whatever term you want to use), BYU football will also host an Alumni Game.

Kickoff for the 2023 edition of the BYU Alumni Game is at 5 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday, March 31. Attendance is free to the public and will be televised on BYUtv.

Last year’s alumni game had a thrilling finish, with Max Hall connecting with Bryan Kehl on a hail mary for a game-winner. Who knows if Friday night’s Alumni Game will have the same type of finish? But we do know that a good number of legends dot the “Team Royal” and “Team Navy” rosters.

Ty Detmer is back in Provo

Leading the royal squad is Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer. Detmer needs no introduction around these parts, as he remains a legend to the BYU faithful. A former four-year starter at BYU, Detmer was also the offensive coordinator for BYU in 2016 and 2017.

Kalani Sitake let him go after the 2017 season, but that hasn’t impacted his feelings toward BYU. It will be a special moment to see Detmer throwing the rock in Provo again. The QBs behind Detmer on Team Royal include Max Hall (2006-2009) and Matt Berry (1999, 2002-05).

John Beck will lead Team Navy

Signal-caller John Beck will lead Team Navy. Beck led BYU from 2003 to 2006. Unlike Detmer, Beck experienced hard times at BYU with losing seasons, and head coach changes. But Beck was the catalyst behind one of the great BYU teams in the 21st century, 2006. Beck led BYU to an 11-2 record that season, proving that he does have “it” as a QB.

Since Beck’s QB career concluded in the NFL, he’s gone on to be one of the top quarterback trainers in the nation at 3DQB. Beck has worked with Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, and current BYU quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Ryder Burton.

Along with Beck, the navy team also has Brandon Doman (1998-2001) at quarterback.

Alumni Game Format

The game format will consist of one-hand touch with four 12-minute quarters and a five-minute halftime. Quarterbacks cannot rush and have four seconds to get a pass off. The four seconds will begin at the snap of the ball. If a sack is called, it will result in a loss of down and a 5-yard penalty.

There will be no kickoffs or field goals. Every punt will be either fair caught or ruled a touchback if the ball ends up in the end zone.

2023 BYU Football Alumni Game Rosters

Here’s an updated look at the Alumni Game rosters heading into Friday night’s game at LES.

Team Royal

#1 Matt Berry | QB | 1999, 2002-05

#1 Brian McDonald | RB | 2000-01

#1 Fui Vakapuna | RB | 2002-03, 06-08

#2 Neil Pau’u | WR | 2017-21

#2 Keenan Ellis | DB | 2017-21

#3 K.O. Kealaluhi | WR | 1995-96

#3 Colby Pearson | WR | 2013-16

#4 Tyler Anderson | WR | 1988, 91-93

#4 Trey Dye | WR | 2014-17

#4 Jernaro Gilford | DB | 1999-2003

#5 Derwin Gray | DB | 1989-92

#5 Alani Fua | LB | 2010-14

#6 James Dye | WR | 1995-96

#7 Micah Hannemann | DB | 2012, 15-17

#14 Ty Detmer | QB | 1987-92

#14 Margin Hooks | WR | 1996-2000

#15 Max Hall | QB | 2006-09

#15 Aleva Hifo | WR | 2016-19

#20 Daniel Coats | TE | 2002-06

#20 Reno Mahe | WR/RB | 1998-99, 2001-02

#23 Garrett Juergens | WR/DB | 2013-16

#23 Travis Uale | DB | 2008-11

#33 Aaron Francisco | DB | 2001-04

#34 Kavika Fonua | LB/RB | 2014, 16-20

#41 Uani Unga | LB | 2011-13

#53 Isaiah Kaufusi | LB | 2016-20

#80 Kaipo McGuire | WR | 1992-96

#85 Justin Anderson | WR | 2000-02

#87 Mitchell Juergens | WR | 2010, 13-16

#90 Bronson Kaufusi | DL | 2012-15

#91 Tevita Ofahengaue | TE | 1997-2000

#94 Chris Smith | TE | 1987-90

#95 Byron Rex | TE | 1986, 89-92

#96 Carlos Nuno | TE | 1997-99

Team Navy

#2 Matt Hadley | RB/LB | 2012, 15-18

#2 Cody Hoffman | WR | 2009-13

#3 Fahu Tahi | RB | 1999, 2002-05

#4 Uona Kaveinga | LB | 2010-12

#5 Brandon Bradley | DB | 2006-10

#6 Curtis Brown | RB | 2002-06

#7 Brian Logan | DB | 2009-10

#9 Austin Collie | WR | 2004, 07-08

#10 JJ DiLuigi | RB | 2007-11

#11 Brandon Doman | QB | 1998-01

#11 Manase Tonga | RB | 2005-09

#12 John Beck | QB | 2003-06

#13 Jonny Harline | TE | 2004-06

#16 Jray Galea’i | DB | 2009-11

#16 Gavin Fowler | DB | 2011, 14-18

#20 Craig Bills | DB | 2009, 12-14

#21 Ben Criddle | DB | 2005-07

#22 Andrew Rich | DB | 2008-10

#24 Algie Brown | RB | 2010, 13-16

#25 Corby Eason | DB | 2009-11

#28 Adam Hine | RB | 2011-15

#32 Dennis Pitta | TE | 2004, 07-09

#35 Cameron Jensen | LB | 2003-06

#36 Markell Staffieri | LB | 2001, 04-07

#38 Matt Payne | P/K | 2000-04

#41 Bryan Kehl | LB | 2002, 05-07

#41 Coleby Clawson | LB | 2008-09

#43 David Nixon | LB | 2003, 06-08

#44 Brandon Ogletree | LB | 2008-12

#45 Harvey Unga | RB | 2006-09

#46 Kelly Poppinga | LB | 2005-07

#49 Brady Poppinga | LB | 2001-04

#84 Devin Mahina | TE | 2010-14

#85 Zac Collie | WR | 2000, 03-06

