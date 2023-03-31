Utah vacation home destroyed in fire, possible explosion

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A vacation home near Powder Mountain burned down Friday morning, according to the Weber Fire District.

Public Information Officer David Reed said firefighters were dispatched to the home around 5 a.m. Crews had a difficult time reaching the structure due to blizzard-like conditions on snowpacked roads.

Once firefighters arrived, they found the home heavily involved with smoke coming from the structure. Reed said they received reports of an explosion at the home, which investigators believe was caused by propane that was fueling the fire.

Firefighters also had to dig out a nearby hydrant that was buried under heavy snow.

No injuries were reported and crews did not say what may have sparked the fire.