Salt Lake Bees’ Chase Silseth Ready For First Pro Opening Day Start

SALT LAKE CITY – When Chase Silseth takes the mound at Smith’s Ballpark on Friday afternoon, he’ll be making his first Opening Day start as a pro.

The Los Angeles Angels’ top-pitching prospect, Silseth was optioned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees following Spring Training.

In his second full season of professional baseball, Silseth takes a simplified approach.

“We take a lot of pride in wanting to come out here and win. When you give up less runs, you’re gonna get more ball games,” Silseth said.

Despite this being his first time playing for the Bees, Silseth is plenty familiar with Salt Lake after his older brother, Cody Scaggari, played four seasons at shortstop for the University of Utah.

“When I was in high school, this is where I wanted to go,” Silseth said. “I’m probably going to go home and ask him tonight on some things that happen here. Different start times and what happens and what tends to happen with the weather.”

With his brother still living in the area, it has eased Silseth’s transition to an unfamiliar city.

“I’ve been around Salt Lake enough so it kind of feels like already a second home. I’m already pretty comfortable. I have them here to support me and be at every game I throw. You know, another good baseball mind that I can ask questions.”

About Chase Silseth

22 years old and listed at 6’0 and 217 pounds, Silseth played his prep baseball at Piedra Vista High School in Farmington, New Mexico.

After high school, Silseth chose the University of Tennessee to continue his baseball career. In one season with the Volunteers, he finished with a 1-1 record and a 4.35 earned run average in 18 appearances.

He did not play during the 2019 season.

Silseth transferred to the College of Southern Nevada before the 2020 season. With CSN, Silseth had 46 strikeouts and one complete game in five starts. He went 3-2 with a 2.10 ERA while opponents hit just .140 against him.

Following his single season with the Coyotes, Silseth transferred to the University of Arizona where he made 18 starts for the Wildcats. He finished the season with an 8-1 record and a 5.55 ERA.

Silseth rocketed through the minors, making his major league debut less than a year after the Los Angeles Angels selected him with their 11th-round pick in 2021. Friday’s start will be his first appearance at the Triple-A level after spending 2022 with Double-A Rocket City and making seven spot starts for the Angels.

He went 1-3 with a 6.59 earned run average in seven big league starts. His best start came on May 13 against the Oakland Athletics in his Major League debut. Silseth threw six innings of one-hit ball while striking out four and walking just two. Los Angeles won the game with Silseth earning his first career victory.

Silseth was dynamic for the Trash Pandas, going undefeated with a 7-0 record and 2.28 ERA in 15 starts. In all, he worked 111.2 innings last year.

The Bees are scheduled to open the 2023 campaign with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats beginning on Friday, March 31. First pitch for each game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (MT).

Happy Opening Weekend, Bees Fans!

The Bees face off against the Sacramento River Cats Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1:05pm. We can’t wait to have you back at the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/UZjBFudoOL — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) March 30, 2023

All Salt Lake Bees games will be featured on the KSL Sports app.

Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

