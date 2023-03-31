Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Salt Lake Bees’ Chase Silseth Ready For First Pro Opening Day Start

Mar 31, 2023, 9:58 AM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – When Chase Silseth takes the mound at Smith’s Ballpark on Friday afternoon, he’ll be making his first Opening Day start as a pro.

The Los Angeles Angels’ top-pitching prospect, Silseth was optioned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees following Spring Training.

In his second full season of professional baseball, Silseth takes a simplified approach.

“We take a lot of pride in wanting to come out here and win. When you give up less runs, you’re gonna get more ball games,” Silseth said.

RELATED: Explainer: MLB Rule Changes Designed To Increase On-Field Action

Despite this being his first time playing for the Bees, Silseth is plenty familiar with Salt Lake after his older brother, Cody Scaggari, played four seasons at shortstop for the University of Utah.

“When I was in high school, this is where I wanted to go,” Silseth said. “I’m probably going to go home and ask him tonight on some things that happen here. Different start times and what happens and what tends to happen with the weather.”

With his brother still living in the area, it has eased Silseth’s transition to an unfamiliar city.

“I’ve been around Salt Lake enough so it kind of feels like already a second home. I’m already pretty comfortable. I have them here to support me and be at every game I throw. You know, another good baseball mind that I can ask questions.”

RELATED: ‘Familiar Feel’ For Keith Johnson As Salt Lake Bees Manager Entering 2023

About Chase Silseth

22 years old and listed at 6’0 and 217 pounds, Silseth played his prep baseball at Piedra Vista High School in Farmington, New Mexico.

After high school, Silseth chose the University of Tennessee to continue his baseball career. In one season with the Volunteers, he finished with a 1-1 record and a 4.35 earned run average in 18 appearances.

RELATED: Salt Lake Bees Early Schedule Includes Nine March/April Home Games

He did not play during the 2019 season.

Silseth transferred to the College of Southern Nevada before the 2020 season. With CSN, Silseth had 46 strikeouts and one complete game in five starts. He went 3-2 with a 2.10 ERA while opponents hit just .140 against him.

Following his single season with the Coyotes, Silseth transferred to the University of Arizona where he made 18 starts for the Wildcats. He finished the season with an 8-1 record and a 5.55 ERA.

Silseth rocketed through the minors, making his major league debut less than a year after the Los Angeles Angels selected him with their 11th-round pick in 2021. Friday’s start will be his first appearance at the Triple-A level after spending 2022 with Double-A Rocket City and making seven spot starts for the Angels.

RELATED: Salt Lake Bees Announce Move Out Of Salt Lake City To Daybreak

He went 1-3 with a 6.59 earned run average in seven big league starts. His best start came on May 13 against the Oakland Athletics in his Major League debut. Silseth threw six innings of one-hit ball while striking out four and walking just two. Los Angeles won the game with Silseth earning his first career victory.

Silseth was dynamic for the Trash Pandas, going undefeated with a 7-0 record and 2.28 ERA in 15 starts. In all, he worked 111.2 innings last year.

RELATED STORIES

Easy Salt Lake Bees Listening With KSL

The Bees are scheduled to open the 2023 campaign with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats beginning on Friday, March 31. First pitch for each game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (MT).

All Salt Lake Bees games will be featured on the KSL Sports app.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Markkanen Out, Olynyk Returns As Jazz Face Celtics

The Utah Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they travel to face the Boston Celtics on Friday night. 
13 hours ago
KSL Sports

Career-Highs Abound For Jazz Youngsters As Season Wanes

The Utah Jazz are through week 25 of the NBA schedule, so it’s time to examine how they’ve fared in the four factors of a successful season.
13 hours ago
KSL Sports

Snow Delays Salt Lake Bees Opening Day First Pitch

Opening Day for the Salt Lake Bees has been delayed while crews work to clear the playing surface of snow.
13 hours ago
KSL Sports

Skiing Utes’ Fourth-Straight National Title Was ‘Hard Fought’

The Utah ski team's fourth-straight National Title was 'hard fought' according to ski director Fredrik Landstedt.
13 hours ago
KSL Sports

Updating Salt Lake Bees 2023 Opening Day Roster

A long offseason is coming to an end as the Salt Lake Bees prepare to open for Opening Day at Smith's Ballpark this weekend.
13 hours ago
KSL Sports

Ty Detmer, John Beck Highlight BYU Football Alumni Game Rosters

After the spring game concludes, BYU alums will take the field for an Alumni Game.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Salt Lake Bees’ Chase Silseth Ready For First Pro Opening Day Start