HEALTH

How to prepare for upcoming spring allergy season

Mar 31, 2023, 11:10 AM | Updated: 1:04 pm
SALT LAKE CITYIf you are sneezing and wheezing, you are not alone. Spring allergy season is on its way.

Itchy and sticky eyes, plus runny noses and coughing, are signs of the coming allergy season. 

Dr. Adriana Andreae — an allergist and immunologist, as well as associate professor with the University of Utah — said usually this time of year, allergy season is in full swing. This year, though, with all the snow and colder weather conditions, the season is a little bit delayed. 

Even still, she said allergy season cannot hold off forever, which means now is the time to prepare.

She said if you know you have allergies, there are some steps you can take now to make things easier later. That includes making sure all prescriptions are up to date, plus, looking at going ahead and starting certain medications, like a daily nasal steroid, which she said takes a few weeks to really be effective. 

Andreae said allergies can flare up from being inside or outside. Outdoor allergies, such as tree pollen, first peaked in mid-March. Indoor allergies can be a little sneakier on dust mites or your furry pets.

She said it is a good rule of thumb to wipe down anything, or any furry pets, after being outside for an extended period. 

“If you were outside and you were hiking out in the grass, out in the woods, pollen are sticking to your hair, pollen are sticking to your clothes, it always makes sense to change your t-shirt, maybe rinse your hair quickly, especially before you go to bed because you don’t want to carry the pollen into your bed,” Andreae said.

She said it is also a good idea to change air filters. Those highly allergic to pollen may be best off keeping their windows closed during peak pollen season.  

Andreae said while Utah is settling into the tree pollen allergy season, it will then move into grass pollen allergy season. From there, fall pollen hangs around until close to Thanksgiving. 

