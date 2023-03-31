Two men with outstanding warrants arrested during SLC traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were arrested this week after they were found to have outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. One of them also had a gun and illegal drugs on him at the time of the arrest.

At 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Central Division Bike Squad noticed a car run a red light in the area of 500 S. 300 West.

When officers approached the vehicle, they spoke with the two passengers — identified as 25-year-old Robert Kirkham and 49-year-old Oba Tramel.

The two men were safely taken into custody after officers learned they had active warrants.

“While searching Tramel, officers found a gun and methamphetamine on him,” read a Friday press release from the SLCPD.

Tramel was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and multiple warrants.

Kirkam was also booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple warrants.