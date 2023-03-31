Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Updating Salt Lake Bees 2023 Opening Day Roster

Mar 31, 2023, 11:57 AM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – For baseball fans, the winter doesn’t officially come to an end until teams finally make that long-awaited trip north to begin regular season games. For the Salt Lake Bees, that offseason finally concludes this weekend as they prepare for Opening Day 2023 at Smith’s Ballpark.

The Bees are scheduled to open the 2023 campaign with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats beginning on Friday, March 31. First pitch for each game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (MT).

Salt Lake Bees 2023 Opening Day Roster

Pitchers –

RH Chris Devenski

LH Jhonathan Diaz

RH Justin Garza

RH Aaron Hernandez

RH Jonathan Holder

LH Jake Kalish

RH Luis Ledo

RH Jake Lee

RH Gerardo Reyes

LH Kenny Rosenberg

RH Chase Silseth

RH César Valdez

LH Cam Vieaux

RH Austin Warren

RH Jacob Webb

RH Zach Weiss

Catchers –

Anthony Mulrine

Chad Wallach

Infielders –

Trey Cabbage

Taylor Jones

Kevin Prado

Livan Soto

Michael Stefanic

Andrew Velazquez

Outfielders –

Jordyn Adams

Jo Adell

Mickey Moniak

Jared Oliva

Easy Bees Listening With KSL

All Salt Lake Bees games will be featured on the KSL Sports app.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

Updating Salt Lake Bees 2023 Opening Day Roster