Updating Salt Lake Bees 2023 Opening Day Roster
SALT LAKE CITY – For baseball fans, the winter doesn’t officially come to an end until teams finally make that long-awaited trip north to begin regular season games. For the Salt Lake Bees, that offseason finally concludes this weekend as they prepare for Opening Day 2023 at Smith’s Ballpark.
The Bees are scheduled to open the 2023 campaign with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats beginning on Friday, March 31. First pitch for each game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (MT).
Salt Lake Bees 2023 Opening Day Roster
Pitchers –
RH Chris Devenski
RH Justin Garza
RH Aaron Hernandez
RH Jonathan Holder
LH Jake Kalish
RH Luis Ledo
RH Jake Lee
RH Gerardo Reyes
LH Kenny Rosenberg
RH César Valdez
LH Cam Vieaux
RH Austin Warren
RH Jacob Webb
RH Zach Weiss
Catchers –
Anthony Mulrine
Chad Wallach
Infielders –
Trey Cabbage
Taylor Jones
Kevin Prado
Livan Soto
Michael Stefanic
Andrew Velazquez
Outfielders –
Jordyn Adams
Mickey Moniak
Jared Oliva
Easy Bees Listening With KSL
All Salt Lake Bees games will be featured on the KSL Sports app.
Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.
