Snow Delays Salt Lake Bees Opening Day First Pitch

SALT LAKE CITY – Opening Day for the Salt Lake Bees has been delayed while crews work to clear the playing surface of snow.

The Bees were scheduled to open the season against the Sacramento River Cats at 1:05 p.m. (MT) on Friday, March 31.

We are in a weather delay at Smith’s Ballpark on Opening Day. Grounds crew working overtime to get a ⚾️ game in this afternoon@kslsports #BaseballisBest https://t.co/qnqHArsBP0 pic.twitter.com/guxmxflyDx — Brian Preece (@bpreece24) March 31, 2023

Story will be updated when new first pitch time is announced.

Easy Salt Lake Bees Listening With KSL

The Bees are scheduled to open the 2023 campaign with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats beginning on Friday, March 31. First pitch for each game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (MT).

Happy Opening Weekend, Bees Fans!

The Bees face off against the Sacramento River Cats Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1:05pm. We can’t wait to have you back at the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/UZjBFudoOL — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) March 30, 2023

All Salt Lake Bees games will be featured on the KSL Sports app.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24