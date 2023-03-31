Close
Ski resorts close as snowstorm slams Utah; Lagoon pushes back opening day

Mar 31, 2023, 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:50 pm
(UDOT Cottonwood Canyons/Twitter)
BY
SALT LAKE CITY — Recent storms have been impacting people all over Utah, leading to the closure of some ski resorts and even delaying sports games.

Utah ski resorts

On Friday, Snowbird and Alta Ski Area were closed due to avalanche mitigation after receiving nearly 2 feet of fresh powder.

Both resorts are also under interlodge protocol as Utah Department of Transportation crews continue working in the area.

An estimated time of reopening along state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon has not been announced.

However, state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon has reopened following a natural avalanche that occurred Friday morning.

Traction devices are required, though, if you plan on traveling along that roadway.

Snowbasin Ski Resort is also closed Friday “due to unsafe snow conditions,” according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Lagoon Amusement Park

Lagoon Amusement Park also announced Friday that it would be delaying its opening date for another week. That’s after the park already had to push the season opener back due to weather.

Lagoon announces further delay of season opening

Salt Lake Bees

Opening Day for the Salt Lake Bees has been delayed while crews work to clear the playing surface of snow.

The team was scheduled to open the season at 1:05 p.m. Friday against the Sacramento River Cats.

A new start time has not been announced. Gates will still open just after noon.

Snow Delays Salt Lake Bees Opening Day First Pitch

