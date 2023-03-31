WEATHER
Ski resorts close as snowstorm slams Utah; Lagoon pushes back opening day
SALT LAKE CITY — Recent storms have been impacting people all over Utah, leading to the closure of some ski resorts and even delaying sports games.
Utah ski resorts
On Friday, Snowbird and Alta Ski Area were closed due to avalanche mitigation after receiving nearly 2 feet of fresh powder.
Both resorts are also under interlodge protocol as Utah Department of Transportation crews continue working in the area.
An estimated time of reopening along state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon has not been announced.
🚧 #RoadClosureUpdate 🚧
👋 #SR210 CLOSED: @UDOTAvy avalanche mitigation and roadway operations continues.
No ETO – we will provide an update when known
‼️Please DO NOT block neighborhood access while you wait.@UDOTTRAFFIC @AltaCentral @AltaAlerts @SnowbirdAlerts pic.twitter.com/TQ02CfZBCk
— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) March 31, 2023
However, state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon has reopened following a natural avalanche that occurred Friday morning.
Traction devices are required, though, if you plan on traveling along that roadway.
🚧 #RoadClosureUpdate 🚧 #SR190 OPEN to all travel: @UDOTAvy avalanche mitigation and roadway operations complete.
🚨Traction devices required
Thanks to @SolitudeMTN @BrightonResort for lending a hand!@UDOTTRAFFIC @BrightonUT @CHCity pic.twitter.com/3L4DCUKbKS
— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) March 31, 2023
Snowbasin Ski Resort is also closed Friday “due to unsafe snow conditions,” according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.
Lagoon Amusement Park
Lagoon Amusement Park also announced Friday that it would be delaying its opening date for another week. That’s after the park already had to push the season opener back due to weather.
Salt Lake Bees
Opening Day for the Salt Lake Bees has been delayed while crews work to clear the playing surface of snow.
The team was scheduled to open the season at 1:05 p.m. Friday against the Sacramento River Cats.
A new start time has not been announced. Gates will still open just after noon.
