Markkanen Out, Olynyk Returns As Jazz Face Celtics

Mar 31, 2023, 1:01 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they travel to face the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

The Celtics are the second stop on a three-game road trip which opened with a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Boston is coming off one of its biggest wins of the season blowing out the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Jazz Down Three Starters In Boston

The Jazz will be without Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton as they prepare to face the Celtics.

Markkanen is missing his second straight game with a hand bruise, while Clarkson (finger) and Sexton (hamstring) have missed the majority of the team’s games since the All-Star break.

Kelly Olynyk is available for the Jazz after missing Wednesday’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 41 in the team’s win over the Spurs, while newcomer Luka Samanic scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in his Jazz debut.

The Jazz stunned the Celtics with a 118-117 victory in Utah on March 18 in the two teams’ only other meeting this season.

Celtics Have Lengthy Injury Report

While the Jazz got some good news on the injury front, the Celtics roster remains a significant question mark ahead of Friday’s game.

Jaylen Brown (low back pain), Al Horford (low back stiffness), Payton Pritchard (left heel pain), and Jayson Tatum (left hip contusion) are all listed as questionable for Boston.

Center Robert Williams (left knee) is listed as doubtful, while Danilo Gallinari remains out with a torn ACL.

The Celtics will be on the back end of a back-to-back after dismissing the Bucks 140-99 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Boston sits just two games back of the Bucks with five games left to play for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics will tip off at 5:30 pm MT. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

