Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SAFE SCHOOLS

Canyons School District reflects on safety following Tennessee school shooting

Mar 31, 2023, 2:34 PM | Updated: 3:02 pm
Ashley Moser's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MIDVALE, Utah — All of the elementary, middle and some of the Canyons School District’s high schools have security vestibules at the front of campus — one of many security measures in place to protect students and staff.

Jeff Haney, spokesperson for the district, said after the school shooting in Uvalde last year, the district spent months reevaluating their security protocols.

“We asked ourselves, are the outside doors always locked? Are they locked through the electronic key system? Are the surveillance cameras working? Are they in the right places?” Haney said.

Monday was no different. After hearing about the school shooting in Nashville, the district once again referred to the safety measures in place.

“Your heart drops. You thank our luck stars that it doesn’t happen right here in our own backyard,” Haney said. “It makes us look at our safety protocols to make sure our schools are as safe as they can be.”

One area they focused a lot of their attention on district-wide was exterior doors.

“Once you get inside one set of doors, there is also another door you would have to get through. And in an emergency situation, we can lock those down,” Haney said.

At each campus, visitors must sign in at the locked front office. Additionally, volunteers, like family members helping out with an activity, must clear a back ground check.

Cameras are strategically placed in hallways to see each external door, which are all on an electronic key system.

“If you don’t have an ID badge that has given you approval to get in that door, you don’t get in that door,” Haney said.

Say a threat does get inside, schools have the ability to lock all interior doors with the swipe of a card. The district has 17 school resource officers and they all have relationships with local law enforcement.

“Our law enforcement partners know which doors will be open so they can get in as quickly as possible to address the issue at hand. The major issue — make sure our students and teachers remain as safe as possible,” Haney said.

Another safety measure district-wide: school drills.

“Once a month in our elementary schools and four times a year in our secondary schools, our whole school community does training drills,” Haney said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Safe Schools

(KSL TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Spanish Fork High says emergency app helped during hoax call lockdown

The Nebo School District credits a new phone app for quick communication and direction during Wednesday's lockdown after hoax calls came in about a shooting threat.
2 days ago
Nashville school shooting...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Quick actions of Nashville officers saved lives, former Utah chiefs say

The officers who stopped an active shooter at a Nashville elementary school on Monday did exactly what they were supposed to do.
4 days ago
Granite District K9...
Matt Rascon, Eliza Pace, and Lauren Steinbrecher

KSL+: Guns at schools and what’s being done about it?

Amid an increase in gun threats and incidents at some Utah schools, one school district is taking matters into its own hands to try and keep students safe.
9 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Lockout protocol lifted at four Saratoga Springs schools

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the lockout protocol was lifted at Vista Heights Middle School, Thunder Ridge Elementary School, Lakeview Academy and Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs.
9 days ago
(Iron County School District)...
Madison Swenson

Police, Iron County district officials identify ways to improve security, student safety

The Cedar City Police Department and Iron County School District have issued a joint press release following a meeting to discuss how they can improve security and the overall safety of students.
25 days ago
Misty Lenwell, mother of Jayden Pienta, receives a hug after speaking to students during a walkout ...
Associated Press

School safety talks planned after California fatal stabbing

A Northern California school district plans to hear community concerns about campus safety in the wake of a fatal stabbing at a high school.
25 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Canyons School District reflects on safety following Tennessee school shooting