Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
AP

Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial

Mar 31, 2023, 4:53 PM | Updated: 4:55 pm
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on...
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. Documents in defamation lawsuit illustrate pressures faced by Fox News journalists in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election. The network was on a collision course between giving its conservative audience what it wanted and reporting uncomfortable truths about then-President Donald Trump and his false fraud claims. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge’s ruling Friday set the stage for a dramatic springtime trial on whether Fox News bears financial responsibility for airing false allegations that a voting machine company rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that it was “CRYSTAL clear” that none of the allegations made by Trump allies on Fox in the weeks after the election were true.

Davis said it was up to a jury to decide whether Fox acted with actual malice in airing the claims and, if so, how much money Dominion is entitled to in damages. Dominion has sued Fox for $1.6 billion.

Barring a last-minute settlement, the trial is expected to begin in mid-April.

“The statements at issue were dramatically different than the truth,” Davis said in a summary judgment ruling, which denied Fox’s effort to throw out the case as well as Dominion’s request for a victory without a jury. “In fact, although it cannot be attributed directly to Fox’s statements, it is noteworthy that some Americans still believe the election was rigged.”

Fox’s failure to reveal extensive evidence contradicting the fraud claims “indicates that its reporting was not disinterested,” the judge wrote.

In a statement issued after the ruling, Dominion said it was gratified that the court had rejected Fox’s arguments and found “as a matter of law that their statements about Dominion are false. We look forward to going to trial.”

Fox emphasized that the case is about the media’s First Amendment protections, and that it was trying to cover highly newsworthy developments — a sitting president’s claim that an election was rigged.

“Fox will continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings,” the network said in a statement Friday.

The ruling sets the stage for a trial in which Fox News stars such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo, as well as network founder Rupert Murdoch, could be called to the stand.

Even before the judge’s ruling, thousands of pages of evidence presented in the case showed Fox executives and stars he hated Trump “passionately.”

During a deposition, Murdoch testified that he believed the 2020 election was fair and had not been stolen from the former president.

“Fox knew the truth,” Dominion argued in court papers. “It knew the allegations against Dominion were ‘outlandish’ and ‘crazy’ and ‘ludicrous’ and ‘nuts.’ Yet it used the power and influence of its platform to promote that false story.”

Fox aired the allegations despite the doubts of its hosts and executives, and the coverage helped feed an ecosystem of misinformation surrounding Trump’s loss in 2020 that has persisted ever since.

The documents also showed Fox feared losing viewers angered by the network’s election night call of Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden, and how it didn’t want to alienate viewers who backed Trump.

In methodically going through each side’s arguments, Davis said neither Fox nor Dominion had presented a convincing argument for him to rule on whether or not the network acted with malice.

“These are genuine issues of material fact and therefore must be determined by a jury,” he said.

Davis denied summary judgment to Dominion on whether Fox Corp., the news network’s parent company, was liable for the statements being aired — meaning the corporate executives’ responsibility will have to be settled at trial.

The Trump allies had falsely claimed after the election that Dominion’s machines and accompanying software had switched votes from Trump to Biden. Dominion claims it has lost millions of dollars in business because this belief spread across the country; Fox contends its claims are overblown.

“The calculation of damages is a question for the jury,” Davis said.

Davis ruled that the statements Dominion had challenged constitute defamation “per se” under New York law. That means Dominion did not have to prove damages to establish liability by Fox.

The U.S. Supreme Court limited the ability of public figures to sue for defamation in a 1964 case involving The New York Times. It ruled that plaintiffs needed to prove that news outlets published or aired false material with “actual malice” — knowing it was false or acting with a “reckless disregard” for whether or not it was true.

That has provided news organizations with stout protection against libel judgments. The nearly six-decade legal standard has come under attack by some conservatives in recent years, including Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who have argued for making it easier to win a libel case.

Bauder reported from New York. Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

AP

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park ...
Associated Press

Towering Monument Valley buttes display sunset spectacle

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border.
18 hours ago
Flowers and a sign reading "HONOR 58" hang on a fence outside the Las Vegas Village across from Man...
Rio Yamat and Ken Ritter, Associated Press

FBI documents give new view into Las Vegas shooter’s mindset

A trove of FBI documents made public this week offers a new view into high-stakes gambler Stephen Paddock’s mindset before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern America.
18 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March ...
Michael R. Sisak and Will Weissert, Associated Press

No handcuffs but a mug shot: Trump to be arraigned Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump will be formally arrested and arraigned next Tuesday in his hush money case, court officials said.
18 hours ago
Driver killed...
Associated Press

NY patient’s ambulance joy ride ends when police spike tires

Police say a patient stole the ambulance that had taken him to a New York City hospital and took it on a 25-mile (40-kilometer) joy ride.
18 hours ago
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday...
Seung Min Kim

Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’

President Joe Biden is urging Russia to release Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich after the country’s security service arrested him on espionage charges — allegations that the newspaper denies.
18 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, Wednesday, Marc...
Sam Metz, Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided that the actor wasn’t at fault for the crash.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial