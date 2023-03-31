Close
Live Analysis From BYU Football’s Spring Scrimmage

Mar 31, 2023, 2:42 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU Football is holding an open spring scrimmage for fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The event will also be televised on BYUtv.

“The hard part is that it’s going to be on TV. It’s gonna be televised to everybody. It’s open to everyone to see, so there’s a sense of not letting people know what we’re gonna do completely on defense and even on offense. So I think we have to kind of dumb it down or water it down and water it down a little bit. But I think that’s OK,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to KSL Sports.

KSL Sports is on location at LES for the spring event that will kick off the 2023 season. BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Throughout the day, we will provide analysis and insight during the BYU football scrimmage.

BYU Football Scrimmage Notes/Analysis

  • Arrived at LES at 2 p.m. (MT). Some fans braved the cold weather and were here at the stadium the moment the gates opened.
  • BYU was hosting a corporate sponsor event at “Club 22” on the west side of the stadium.
  • BYU players began taking the field around 2:10 p.m. The first group was the specialists practicing field goals.
  • Some players that are banged up sat on the benches during pre-scrimmage warmups. Those players included cornerbacks Quenton Rice and Marcus McKenzie.
  • Today’s festivities also include Alumni Day, a notable alum here in attendance to watch warmups is former BYU OL James Empey.

Keep checking back throughout the afternoon; we will have more updates.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

