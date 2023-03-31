Snowbasin Resort breaks snowiest month record in March 2023

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Snowbasin Resort in Weber County has officially experienced its snowiest month on record.

Twenty-two inches of snow fell Thursday night and into Friday morning, which means the resort welcomed 204 inches of fresh powder just in March.

The previous record was 191 inches set back in Dec. 1983, according to a press release from the resort.

There is potential for more snow to fall Friday and into the beginning of April as additional storms move through the state, which means that 204-inch record may grow.

SNOWIEST MONTH EVER 🏆

200+ inches in March 1:✅5”

2:✅2”

3:❌

4:✅4”

5:✅13”

6:✅7”

7:✅6”

8:❌

9:✅8”

10:✅3”

11:✅4”

12:✅2”

13:✅7”

14:✅3”

15:✅5”

16:✅6”

17:❌

18:❌

19:❌

20:✅6”

21:✅7”

22:✅3”

23:✅15”

24:✅5”

25:✅13”

26:✅10”

27:✅33”

28:✅2”

29:❌

30:✅10”

31: ✅25”+ — Snowbasin Resort (@SnowbasinResort) March 31, 2023